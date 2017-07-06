I *might* start taking media's arguments about anonymity seriously when they stop defending awful people like Sarsour. — BT (@back_ttys) July 6, 2017

It was inevitable that someone would leap to Linda Sarsour’s defense after video surfaced of her extolling the virtues of “jihad” in resistance against the “tyrants” in the White House, but that doesn’t make this scolding from BuzzFeed’s Chris Geidner any less infuriating:

Hey you people scare-sharing Linda Sarsour's speech, read this transcription, which I just made because you all are trash misquoting her. pic.twitter.com/mzBWN6mhl9 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) July 6, 2017

Misquoting? Did he not hear what the rest of us heard?

Unless Geidner is suffering from intermittent hearing loss, there’s really no excuse for his leap to Sarsour’s defense.

I wrote this transcript that shows Sarsour saying exactly what everyone is saying she said. https://t.co/jTCJpp28RP — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2017

"I heard every word of it for myself, but thanks a lot, super journo." — BT (@back_ttys) July 6, 2017

We will never cease to be amazed at the willingness of so many people to embrace a monster like Sarsour.

I can't figure out what Geidner could possibly be thinking here. The lengths ppl are going to to defend Sarsour are frightening. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 6, 2017

"GOP rhetoric leads to violence." "Calling American Muslims to 'jihad or struggle' against WH is okay in context." Hmm. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 6, 2017

Sarsour is not new at this. She did not just innocently blunder into the publicity this statement bought her. *That's* the real context. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 6, 2017

Bingo.

She could be hacking your head off and you'd still argue that her actions were "out of context." https://t.co/BErDg7C7qW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 6, 2017

Here's what Linda Sarsour will say about this video: "I was taken out of context by Islamophobic right wing media and alt-right trolls." — neontaster (@neontaster) July 6, 2017

Buzzfeed said that for her. https://t.co/Lxo7URV93z — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2017

Not that she needed their help:

Heh. She already said exactly what I said she'd say. https://t.co/z3lLtfIytW — neontaster (@neontaster) July 6, 2017

Right wing tries to demonize my leadership. Editing videos is their favorite pasttime. My full speech at ISNA https://t.co/4dcfC5pvC4 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 6, 2017

Spewing hateful rhetoric is “leadership”? Could’ve fooled us.

lol right wing was passing around full version all day, but I guess there are some on the left dumb enough to believe anything so go for it https://t.co/3IzMTriQfM — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 6, 2017