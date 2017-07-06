Oh, nothing to see here. Just “women’s rights” leader — and terrorist apologist — Linda Sarsour railing against the Trump administration and Muslim assimilation, complete with mentions of jihad.

From her speech at the Islamic Society of North America Convention last weekend:

.@lsarsour: 'Muslims Should Not Assimilate' Fighting Trump is 'a Form of Jihad' WATCH: pic.twitter.com/nXfAgaSowW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 6, 2017

Linda Sarsour: Resisting Trump is a "jihad"…"Our top priority is to protect our community…not to assimilate." pic.twitter.com/Wak3j6z3Cj — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 6, 2017

WATCH: Women’s March Organizer Linda Sarsour Calls For ‘Jihad’ Against Trump https://t.co/0NHTV54bX6 pic.twitter.com/jNphHzoRBW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 6, 2017

Partial transcript from The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro:

Why sisters and brothers, why are we so unprepared. Why are we so afraid of this administration and the potential chaos that they will ensue on our community?…I hope, that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad….We are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad…but here in the United States of America where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reining in the White House.

More:

She concluded, “Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community. It is not to assimilate and to please any other people in authority. And our top priority…is to please Allah, and only Allah.”

I just had to do a double take. Linda Sarsour just invoked 'Allah' and called for a JIHAD AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP?!? pic.twitter.com/a8LRtrHn5Z — Drew Liquerman (@DrewLiquerman) July 6, 2017

She's a Hamas supporter. She knows what she's talking about. https://t.co/ZrvdxnZgFd — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 6, 2017

"Do no criticize me when I say that we… have to be perpetually outraged." Trump couldn't ask for better opponents. https://t.co/TOPFEb5xKp — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 6, 2017

Why does this woman continue to be elevated as some sort of heroic human rights crusader?

"We must resist Trump because he enables anti-Semitism. Now please welcome this evening's honoree, Linda Sarsour." — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 6, 2017

Watching the left's continuing embrace of Sarsour is really something. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 6, 2017

What it is is sickening.

The party of tolerance is at it again, with one of their most loving and peaceful leaders calling for more tolerance…oh, wait… — Jackie (@Fair_and_Biased) July 6, 2017

She really needs to stop. Insane. — Ann Szipszky ⚓️ (@annszipszky) July 6, 2017

Frightening on so many levels — nannid62 (@nannid62) July 6, 2017

This woman is dangerous — Kathy (@libertad805) July 6, 2017

Crazy and dangerous. — John Doster (@DosterJohn) July 6, 2017

***

Related:

Full Twitchy coverage of Linda Sarsour