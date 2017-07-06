Oh, nothing to see here. Just “women’s rights” leader — and terrorist apologist — Linda Sarsour railing against the Trump administration and Muslim assimilation, complete with mentions of jihad.

From her speech at the Islamic Society of North America Convention last weekend:

Partial transcript from The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro:

Why sisters and brothers, why are we so unprepared. Why are we so afraid of this administration and the potential chaos that they will ensue on our community?…I hope, that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad….We are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad…but here in the United States of America where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reining in the White House.

More:

She concluded, “Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community. It is not to assimilate and to please any other people in authority. And our top priority…is to please Allah, and only Allah.”

Why does this woman continue to be elevated as some sort of heroic human rights crusader?

What it is is sickening.

