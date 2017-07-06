As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Chris Cillizza made an ass of himself over Donald Trump’s handshake with Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. Incidentally, Cillizza used to work for the Washington Post, which, as it turns out, has also beclowned itself over the handshake:

WaPo video debunks its own headline https://t.co/ROhod2SRJy — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 6, 2017

The video clearly shows Kornhauser-Duda shaking Trump’s hand after Melania’s:

The Fix, Cillizza’s former WaPo stomping grounds, also did a post spotlighting Trump’s handshake history:

Trump and the art of the super-awkward handshake https://t.co/XsIE1e4uG3 pic.twitter.com/hXuBbnAoMf — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 6, 2017

The post acknowledges that Kornhauser-Duda did shake Trump’s hand:

In February, we wrote about President Trump’s “intense” handshakes. Trump has a habit of sharing awkward, intense and sometimes downright strange handshakes with world leaders and U.S. officials. Trump had yet another handshake incident Thursday, but in this case, it’s the lack of a handshake that’s making news. Agata Kornhauser-Duda, wife of Polish President Andrzej Duda, walked right past Trump’s outstretched hand during a staged photo op, leaving the president hanging, and shook first lady Melania Trump’s hand instead. Kornhauser-Duda did eventually shake Trump’s hand, but by then, the Internet had already pounced on the moment.

Gee … think the Washington Post’s rush to mock helped encourage the internet to pounce on the moment?

Might be a good time for WaPo to update their slogan again:

Democracy dies in darkness under a load of bullshit. https://t.co/K2IxjXdOQl — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 6, 2017

Sounds about right.