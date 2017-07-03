Odd how you discover this after not caring over the last 8 years. https://t.co/ZJWACMcKc9 — Rschrim (@Rschrim) July 3, 2017

With nothing better to do, it’s nice that CNN has plenty of time to hold the White House accountable for stuff like this:

The White House pays women 80 cents for every dollar paid to men, a CNN analysis finds https://t.co/0IyMsen1ri pic.twitter.com/erSdsy3esK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 3, 2017

Aside from the fact that — as even CNN acknowledges in its exposé — “the disparity is primarily due to more women filling lower-ranking jobs,” we’ve gotta wonder: why is this suddenly news?

Lol, the media waited for a Republican to be in the White House to start becoming curious https://t.co/EmStEPvlZp — Matthew (@Matthops82) July 3, 2017

Ahhh. There it is.

What did the WH pay women under Obama? — solomon zabrowsky (@SZabrowsky) July 3, 2017

We’ll give you a hint: It was less than what they paid men.

To be fair…this was the case when President Obama was in office as well. — Chris (@cj_s10) July 3, 2017

Yeah but that was then, you know?

U'd think they'd learn frm 8yrs of @CNN rprtng same sexist payscale in Obama WH/HillaryClinton cmpgn. O-that's right u didn't report it then — Maggie (@drillanwr) July 3, 2017

Compare job descriptions. Oh & did @CNNPolitics cover Obama pay discrepancies in wages during his tenure? What a Joke @CNNPolitics @cnnbrk — Phyllis Harding (@PhyllisH1) July 3, 2017

Total joke.

Update:

CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to this post with a link to a 2014 CNN piece on the White House’s gender wage gap:

It's almost as these critics didn't even want to spend 5 seconds on googlehttps://t.co/9YNXv0ZuZphttps://t.co/MwUbe2TSEa https://t.co/2tr9P1vMSr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 3, 2017

Fair enough, sir. Here’s the thing, though: That CNN piece is much more deliberate about offering explanations for the disparity and point out that while Obama’s White House still had work to do, they were at least moving “in the right direction.” The report and piece today did not afford the Trump White House that luxury.

It’s almost as if CNN’s bias problem hasn’t gone away.

