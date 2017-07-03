Economically speaking, Illinois is pretty much in the toilet. And with guys like Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch in the state legislature … it’s not surprising. Like, at all:

What in the … how in the … oh, dear.

Welch deleted that gem and tried to replace it with this:

But alas, he wasn’t fast enough.

The damage was already done:

True story, man.

Oh well. Sucks to be Welch, but at least everyone else can have a little fun with it!

Tags: budgetEmanuel "Chris" WelchIllinoisincome taxincome tax increasemathpercentpercentage points