This is so beautiful, I want to have it framed https://t.co/vSP3AQaaEb — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 3, 2017

Economically speaking, Illinois is pretty much in the toilet. And with guys like Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch in the state legislature … it’s not surprising. Like, at all:

What in the … how in the … oh, dear.

Do you guys want to point out the mathematical error or should we just let him continue to look like an idiot? Cc:@mchastain81 https://t.co/mEDup7zf8D — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 3, 2017

Welch deleted that gem and tried to replace it with this:

But alas, he wasn’t fast enough.

The damage was already done:

Illinois's problems in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/81xeCOv7Z6 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 3, 2017

Finally starting to understand why Illinois has so much trouble with its finances. https://t.co/o40FAVdk7k — David Freddoso (@freddoso) July 3, 2017

Math is Hard, Part Deux:

Real tweet from @RepChrisWelch, who votes on IL financial matters, including taxes.

No wonder we are broke! pic.twitter.com/zXEE7PO6Sc — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 3, 2017

Lololol… with guys like @RepChrisWelch running Illinois it's no wonder it's an economic basket case. pic.twitter.com/ULkXEXOYCm — Rschrim (@Rschrim) July 3, 2017

Life is hard. It's even harder when you're innumerate. pic.twitter.com/eJYDBsbY8J — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 3, 2017

True story, man.

Oh well. Sucks to be Welch, but at least everyone else can have a little fun with it!

It's a parody state — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 3, 2017

Maths, how does they work — Kyle Baxter (@kbaxter) July 3, 2017

smh — Sergio Meza (@sergmezing) July 3, 2017

yikes!! — Peter Valencia (@peteravalencia) July 3, 2017

Oh, for Pete's sake. — Greg Gatto (@GattlingJr) July 3, 2017

Great googly moogly — Steve Caimano (@CTRSteve) July 3, 2017