‘Delete your account’! Lefty mag beclowns itself over Chris Christie beach pics

Well, Chris Christie’s back in the news. Not for anything good like meatloaf, but because he closed a public New Jersey beach and then went there for a private sunbathing sesh with his family:

More from ABC News:

Late last week Christie shut down the state’s parks, recreation areas, forests and historic sites — including Island Beach State Park and Liberty State Park — over a state budget battle. But on Sunday he and other members of his family were seen in aerial photos lounging by the water at Island Beach State Park, even though the public beach was closed off to the public. … After pictures of the Christies relaxing on the otherwise empty beach went viral, Christie, in a mocking tone, called the issue “an incredible scandal.”

Scandal? Maybe not. But it’s fair to say this doesn’t reflect super-awesomely on Christie.

Still, though, if you’re gonna criticize Christie for this, you should probably make sure you know what you’re talking about first. Unfortunately, the folks at Jacobin Magazine, which bills itself as “a leading voice of the American left, offering socialist perspectives on politics, economics, and culture,” let their disgust with Christie get the better of them — and beclowned themselves in the process:

