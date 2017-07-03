‘Delete your account’! Lefty mag beclowns itself over Chris Christie beach pics

Posted at 1:54 pm on July 03, 2017 by Sarah D.

Well, Chris Christie’s back in the news. Not for anything good like meatloaf, but because he closed a public New Jersey beach and then went there for a private sunbathing sesh with his family:

More from ABC News:

Late last week Christie shut down the state’s parks, recreation areas, forests and historic sites — including Island Beach State Park and Liberty State Park — over a state budget battle.

But on Sunday he and other members of his family were seen in aerial photos lounging by the water at Island Beach State Park, even though the public beach was closed off to the public.

After pictures of the Christies relaxing on the otherwise empty beach went viral, Christie, in a mocking tone, called the issue “an incredible scandal.”

Scandal? Maybe not. But it’s fair to say this doesn’t reflect super-awesomely on Christie.

Still, though, if you’re gonna criticize Christie for this, you should probably make sure you know what you’re talking about first. Unfortunately, the folks at Jacobin Magazine, which bills itself as “a leading voice of the American left, offering socialist perspectives on politics, economics, and culture,” let their disgust with Christie get the better of them — and beclowned themselves in the process:

Oh really?

How can you not? It’s so bad, it’s good!

If ignorance is bliss, Jacobin is in heaven.

Ha!

more stories


After a closer look at that aerial beach photo, author Brad Thor gives Gov. Chris Christie a pass

Can’t win: Backlash against Trump’s Charlie Gard tweet suggests he’s better off bashing CNN

‘Dying’! Math is WAY too hard for this Illinois Democrat

‘You people are dangerous’! BoingBoing just straight-up LIED about Dana Loesch’s NRA ad

Shannon Watts’ response to Trump’s Charlie Gard tweet is despicable, even for her; Updated


related articles


Media

‘You people are dangerous’! BoingBoing just straight-up LIED about Dana Loesch’s NRA ad

Media

Gee, what changed? After 8 years, CNN suddenly discovers WH’s ‘gender pay gap’; Updated

Media

‘Hitting the crack pipe?’ Matt Yglesias achieves peak dumbassery with this take on minimum wage

Media

MORE LOGO VIOLENCE: BuzzFeed staffer creates wrestling video with the DOJ logo knocking out President Trump

Media

Um, HELLO! BBC anchor educated on why GOP senators aren’t rushing to condemn Trump’s CNN tweet

Media

Jim Acosta’s response to the CNN tweet by POTUS was too easy for Donald Trump Jr.

Media

ENOUGH: Brian Stelter gets an earful after suggesting that Trump’s tweet violates Twitter policy

Media

Media suddenly learn the Constitution in the aftermath of Trump’s CNN tweet

Media

FLASHBACK: Remember when Obama saying ‘If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun’ was just a metaphor?

Media

WATCH: Trump TRIGGERS the MSM with video showing him punching out CNN

Media

Bad news: President Trump is tweeting again; In other bad news, so are Jim Acosta and colleagues

Media

Because of all the violent liberals? Politico Magazine examines how liberal Portland became so violent

Media

Time to get out more: New York Times reports on shooting in ‘downtown Arkansas’

Media

New York Times risks spontaneous combustion by printing annotated Constitution alongside editorial pages

Media

Will Neera Tanden’s call not to let Trump’s tweets distract penetrate Keith Olbermann’s bunker?