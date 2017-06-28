Bernie Sanders won’t talk about that whole bank-fraud-FBI-investigation thing, but he’ll spout off about the GOP health care bill like nobody’s business. Today, he’s at least dialing back the violent rhetoric somewhat, but he’s replacing it with a different kind of garbage:

If one person loses their insurance because of the Republican health care plan, that's too many. But 22 million? That’s an abomination. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 28, 2017

For crying out loud, Bernie.

I lost my healthcare twice on obama care. You obviously don't care about me yet you talk about one person losing health care being too many — Gregsalyersjr (@gregirvine78) June 28, 2017

How many lost their plans due to Obamacare? — Gordon (@ma1_eatley) June 28, 2017

What about those who were dropped because of O-Care?! Or those who can't use it because it's too expensive? Thanks for nothing!!! — TruthWillSetYouFree (@OnTheNarrow61) June 28, 2017

How many already lost theirs because of obamacare? You have no defense of the worst bill ever passed by Congress. Thanks #BankFraudBernie — Angela Schwan (@schwan_angela) June 28, 2017

Unbelievable gall. Thing is there's plenty to criticize, but instead he pulls this revisionist history crap. https://t.co/fAH8jksqXz — BT (@back_ttys) June 28, 2017

This "people will die" routine would be more effective if it wasn't coming from people who still deny anyone suffered under Obamacare. — BT (@back_ttys) June 23, 2017

No kidding.

You know, if Bernie’s that worried about this “abomination,” why doesn’t he put his ill-gotten money where his big mouth is?

You're more than welcome to sell 2 of your 3 homes to pay for health insurance for people. — Jeff Yeah! (@JeffOutLoud) June 28, 2017

Eh, who’re we kidding?