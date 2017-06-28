But…oh never mind. https://t.co/fAH8jkK1P7
— BT (@back_ttys) June 28, 2017
Bernie Sanders won’t talk about that whole bank-fraud-FBI-investigation thing, but he’ll spout off about the GOP health care bill like nobody’s business. Today, he’s at least dialing back the violent rhetoric somewhat, but he’s replacing it with a different kind of garbage:
If one person loses their insurance because of the Republican health care plan, that's too many. But 22 million? That’s an abomination.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 28, 2017
For crying out loud, Bernie.
Keep your plan??? https://t.co/pCFy300m8w
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 28, 2017
I lost my healthcare twice on obama care. You obviously don't care about me yet you talk about one person losing health care being too many
— Gregsalyersjr (@gregirvine78) June 28, 2017
How many lost their plans due to Obamacare?
— Gordon (@ma1_eatley) June 28, 2017
What about those who were dropped because of O-Care?! Or those who can't use it because it's too expensive? Thanks for nothing!!!
— TruthWillSetYouFree (@OnTheNarrow61) June 28, 2017
How many already lost theirs because of obamacare? You have no defense of the worst bill ever passed by Congress. Thanks #BankFraudBernie
— Angela Schwan (@schwan_angela) June 28, 2017
Unbelievable gall. Thing is there's plenty to criticize, but instead he pulls this revisionist history crap. https://t.co/fAH8jksqXz
— BT (@back_ttys) June 28, 2017
As I've said before…https://t.co/8b75O8mcUc
— BT (@back_ttys) June 28, 2017
This "people will die" routine would be more effective if it wasn't coming from people who still deny anyone suffered under Obamacare.
— BT (@back_ttys) June 23, 2017
No kidding.
You know, if Bernie’s that worried about this “abomination,” why doesn’t he put his ill-gotten money where his big mouth is?
You're more than welcome to sell 2 of your 3 homes to pay for health insurance for people.
— Jeff Yeah! (@JeffOutLoud) June 28, 2017
Eh, who’re we kidding?
Why don't you sell one of your three houses to help pay for their healthcare? Oh that's right bc you like spending our money not your own.
— Ryan (@CallMeBroome) June 28, 2017