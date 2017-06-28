It’s hard out there for a CNN employee. Their credibility has been taking some serious hits lately, and it’s gonna take a big-ass shovel to dig their way out of this hole. But “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter is stepping up to the plate to defend his — and journalism’s — honor. Too bad he couldn’t quite do it without blaming other people for journalists’ present woes:

And these days, CNN may be making it easiest of them all.

Actually, a lot of people just want journalists to do what they’re supposed to do: Report the news accurately and stop with the navel gazing and perpetual victimhood.

And until the media as a whole is willing to take a long, hard look in the mirror, Stelter can look forward to continued distrust from the public.

