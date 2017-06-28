I can't wait until journalists are forcing bakers to bake them wedding cakes. — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 28, 2017

Do journalists have separate bubblers? (Or drinking fountains for those of you who don't know how to talk.) — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 28, 2017

Now I understand why journalists are so bad at their jobs: Separate but not equal education. — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 28, 2017

It’s hard out there for a CNN employee. Their credibility has been taking some serious hits lately, and it’s gonna take a big-ass shovel to dig their way out of this hole. But “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter is stepping up to the plate to defend his — and journalism’s — honor. Too bad he couldn’t quite do it without blaming other people for journalists’ present woes:

"Anti-journalism" is on the rise. Activists promoting hatred and resentment of the press. https://t.co/JGbA0c2ez4 pic.twitter.com/XRiFBwk7Di — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2017

Critics make newsrooms stronger! Pro-J. Encourages better journalism. But anti-J is something else. Trying to stamp out reporting altogether — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2017

Millions of people are exposed to extreme anti-journalism views daily. Example: memes equating journalists to terrorists. This is harmful. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2017

"Anti-journalism" thrives when there's little understanding of how journalism works. Many outlets make it *easy* for the public to hate them https://t.co/6ZCjFH0bKa — Stephen Fowler (@stphnfwlr) June 28, 2017

And these days, CNN may be making it easiest of them all.

The replies to my tweetstorm are FULL of examples of anti-journalism POV. Spreading hate about an entire class of American workers — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2017

Here's what I mean by pro-journalism (trying to improve a flawed product) versus anti-journalism (trying to tear it down altogether) pic.twitter.com/hdncgmd67j — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2017

They don't want journalism to be improved. They want journalism to be eradicated. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2017

Actually, a lot of people just want journalists to do what they’re supposed to do: Report the news accurately and stop with the navel gazing and perpetual victimhood.

We're journalists, not political activists with a byline. That's why we're labeling anyone who criticizes us "Anti-Journalism" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2017

"It's weird Wash Post who screams about free press just instituted policy against criticizing advertisers." "Well you're anti-journalism" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2017

Stelter is just making up a new "bigot"-type slur that J-types can fling indiscriminately as a substitute for accountability. Nonsense. https://t.co/of3OsA7nry — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 28, 2017

Could Stelter go any further out of his way to prove everyone's point about what CNN has become? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2017

If you don't want to be labeled as political hacks with agendas, maybe don't start using language that political groups use. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2017

And until the media as a whole is willing to take a long, hard look in the mirror, Stelter can look forward to continued distrust from the public.

I don’t think calling journalists terrorists is fair or necessary. It’s easily dismissed hyperbole. It allows them to ignore criticism. — Heather (@hboulware) June 28, 2017

They won’t change if they can dismiss us as crazy and hysterical and calling them terrorists, traitors, etc… is crazy and hysterical. — Heather (@hboulware) June 28, 2017

OTOH, they shouldn’t be allowed to dismiss every valid criticism because of a small but loud group of hysterical crazies. — Heather (@hboulware) June 28, 2017

Part of the problem is journalists turn criticism of them into the story and evaluate each other, not themselves. — Heather (@hboulware) June 28, 2017

So we end up watching a giant circle jerk of minimization and ego stroking which just makes us more frustrated and angry. — Heather (@hboulware) June 28, 2017

I wish each of them would so some soul searching and be honest. Not all this “I’m above the fray virtue signaling.” /fin — Heather (@hboulware) June 28, 2017

I support a free press, and you guys need to acknowledge you largely dug your own hole on this with your bias and arrogance. https://t.co/cctuuYBZZh — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 28, 2017