Well, it’s official: Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times for that vile op-ed tying her to the Gabby Giffords shooting.
.@SarahPalinUSA suing @nytimes for editorial suggesting she incited Loughner attack on Gabby Giffords — pic.twitter.com/xwJqNECW4H
She’s got a really strong case.
As I reported then, there is 0 evidence Loughner was incited by Palin and his obsession w Giffords began years before Palin CD target map
Ie editorial board is guilty of actual malice https://t.co/C2HStiYR0n
Good for her.
Good. That piece was egregious.
And she sure should. https://t.co/mXKdqanIaN
good for her, and i hope she wins.
Buckle up, New York Times.
The Times has only itself to blame for this. https://t.co/hVZd80SbTh
