Well, it’s official: Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times for that vile op-ed tying her to the Gabby Giffords shooting.

.@SarahPalinUSA suing @nytimes for editorial suggesting she incited Loughner attack on Gabby Giffords — pic.twitter.com/xwJqNECW4H — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 27, 2017

She’s got a really strong case.

As I reported then, there is 0 evidence Loughner was incited by Palin and his obsession w Giffords began years before Palin CD target map — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 27, 2017

Ie editorial board is guilty of actual malice https://t.co/C2HStiYR0n — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 27, 2017

Good for her.

Good. That piece was egregious. — Eileen (@CatDogPerson) June 27, 2017

And she sure should. https://t.co/mXKdqanIaN — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 27, 2017

good for her, and i hope she wins. — sparkobuzzer (@sparkobuzzer) June 27, 2017

Buckle up, New York Times.

The Times has only itself to blame for this. https://t.co/hVZd80SbTh — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 27, 2017

