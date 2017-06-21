WTF are you talking about? — ErnestWainwright III (@WainwrightLogic) June 21, 2017

As Twitchy told you, earlier today, a police officer was stabbed at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan. The suspect reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar,” and the FBI is investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism.

DEVELOPING: Security officer updated to 'stable' after stabbing at Michigan airport. FBI has not ruled out terrorism as motive for attack. pic.twitter.com/uvx5wlhEw2 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) June 21, 2017

But Michael Moore, for one, doesn’t want to hear about it. No, he knows what real terrorism is:

Any media calling Flint airport stabbing an"act of terror" when you've NEVER referred 2 the Governor poisoning ppl of Flint as terrorism: FU — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 21, 2017

OK, first of all, “the governor” didn’t poison the people of Flint. Obama’s EPA, however, did play a role. And Flint’s Democratic mayor did divert emergency relief funds to her PAC.

And second of all, what the hell?

What a stupid ignorant thing to say — I Am Me (@__I_AM_ME_) June 21, 2017

Do you know the definition of terrorism or nah? — I LOVE US (@Iloveusfourteen) June 21, 2017

Negligence and corruption is not terror. Don't equate them. — Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) June 21, 2017

It's disrespectful to terror victims and disrespectful to Flint victims. — Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) June 21, 2017

That's one way to make the term 'Terrorism' meaningless, just call everything terrorism now, that'll solve the problem. — Bisquette™🔵 (@Bisquettet) June 21, 2017

Equating actual terrorism with criminal negligence just makes you look like a blowhard asshole. — Paula Warrington (@PaulaWarrington) June 21, 2017

Hey, if the shoe fits …

I didn't vote for Trump, but this kind of comment is *exactly* why he won. You are unhinged and you are guaranteeing more Republican wins. — silent echo7 (@SilentEchoSeven) June 21, 2017

