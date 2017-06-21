As Twitchy told you, earlier today, a police officer was stabbed at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan. The suspect reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar,” and the FBI is investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism.

But Michael Moore, for one, doesn’t want to hear about it. No, he knows what real terrorism is:

OK, first of all, “the governor” didn’t poison the people of Flint. Obama’s EPA, however, did play a role. And Flint’s Democratic mayor did divert emergency relief funds to her PAC.

And second of all, what the hell?

Hey, if the shoe fits …

***

