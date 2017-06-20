Georgia election might not end up being the biggest news tonight https://t.co/Kn6Jpy2kmh
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 20, 2017
Well, this just happened:
While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017
Interesting timing, President Trump.
day before US-China summit https://t.co/qzDokyPzAT
— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 20, 2017
Huh.
Trump previously said he didn't label China a currency manipulator because "they are working with us on the North Korean problem" https://t.co/cBAPE0S4Zf
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 20, 2017
So … what happens now?
Norks on notice, finally. https://t.co/rgcVGQuYBW
— Dr🕶w (@FigDrewton) June 20, 2017
"We begin bombing in 5 minutes." https://t.co/ylxv437UBp
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 20, 2017
Hard to know whether he is subweeting China or North Korea. Or both! https://t.co/k7Gj1C9YIp
— Jim Antle (@jimantle) June 20, 2017
I regret to inform you all that the President is making foreign powers angry via twitter… again https://t.co/Kc7G0xZ0v6
— Kyle Foley (@KFoleyFL) June 20, 2017
Incredible statement, considering Trump's whole North Korea policy during the campaign was: a strong POTUS could make China fix it fast https://t.co/nL46I3IsnD
— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) June 20, 2017
Uh-oh. https://t.co/LYkamWabTN
— Blogs of War (@BlogsofWar) June 20, 2017
This is an irresponsible tweet…
— Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) June 20, 2017
Are we … are we breaking up with China? https://t.co/XxeWsmIoLy
— Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 20, 2017
No one could steer them right but China tried, China tried.
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 20, 2017
Stop telling me the president's tweets aren't newsworthy. You're embarrassing yourselves. https://t.co/WKPX2g4sMA
— Ben (@BenHowe) June 20, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.
Update:
Here’s an interesting flashback:
Trump in May -> https://t.co/wmt6DXfs88
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 20, 2017
North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile…but China is trying hard!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017