Georgia election might not end up being the biggest news tonight https://t.co/Kn6Jpy2kmh — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 20, 2017

Well, this just happened:

While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

Interesting timing, President Trump.

day before US-China summit https://t.co/qzDokyPzAT — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 20, 2017

Huh.

Trump previously said he didn't label China a currency manipulator because "they are working with us on the North Korean problem" https://t.co/cBAPE0S4Zf — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 20, 2017

So … what happens now?

"We begin bombing in 5 minutes." https://t.co/ylxv437UBp — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 20, 2017

Hard to know whether he is subweeting China or North Korea. Or both! https://t.co/k7Gj1C9YIp — Jim Antle (@jimantle) June 20, 2017

I regret to inform you all that the President is making foreign powers angry via twitter… again https://t.co/Kc7G0xZ0v6 — Kyle Foley (@KFoleyFL) June 20, 2017

Incredible statement, considering Trump's whole North Korea policy during the campaign was: a strong POTUS could make China fix it fast https://t.co/nL46I3IsnD — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) June 20, 2017

This is an irresponsible tweet… — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) June 20, 2017

Are we … are we breaking up with China? https://t.co/XxeWsmIoLy — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) June 20, 2017

No one could steer them right but China tried, China tried. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 20, 2017

Stop telling me the president's tweets aren't newsworthy. You're embarrassing yourselves. https://t.co/WKPX2g4sMA — Ben (@BenHowe) June 20, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

Here’s an interesting flashback:

Trump in May -> https://t.co/wmt6DXfs88 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 20, 2017