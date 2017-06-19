Raise your hand if you feel sorry for the Democrats right now:

Health care is a right. Americans haven't seen the GOP repeal bill, but Republicans want to force a vote anyway: https://t.co/0xcOY55eoC — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 19, 2017

With all due respect, Democrats, you can take that tweet and shove it.

Health care is a right? Oh brother — B Lair (@BLair58916831) June 19, 2017

No it isn't. A right is not something you demand someone else pay for. — AllLeftistsREvil (@jtinfo) June 19, 2017

Do u read these responses or mute conversation? Healthcare not a right. U shoved ACA down r throats. My PERSONAL ACA pmt 1/3 TOTAL income. — Denise Burroughs (@DeniseWBurrough) June 19, 2017

You mean like y'all did with Obama Care??? — Nicole Mincey 🇺🇸 (@Protrump45) June 19, 2017

We didn't see your #Obamacare bill either. We were told by @NancyPelosi that you had to pass it so we could see what was in it. Stupid much? — RAGECON (@RageconOfficial) June 19, 2017