Raise your hand if you feel sorry for the Democrats right now:
Health care is a right. Americans haven't seen the GOP repeal bill, but Republicans want to force a vote anyway: https://t.co/0xcOY55eoC
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 19, 2017
With all due respect, Democrats, you can take that tweet and shove it.
Health care is a right? Oh brother
— B Lair (@BLair58916831) June 19, 2017
No it isn't. A right is not something you demand someone else pay for.
— AllLeftistsREvil (@jtinfo) June 19, 2017
Do u read these responses or mute conversation? Healthcare not a right. U shoved ACA down r throats. My PERSONAL ACA pmt 1/3 TOTAL income.
— Denise Burroughs (@DeniseWBurrough) June 19, 2017
You mean like y'all did with Obama Care???
— Nicole Mincey 🇺🇸 (@Protrump45) June 19, 2017
We didn't see your #Obamacare bill either. We were told by @NancyPelosi that you had to pass it so we could see what was in it. Stupid much?
— RAGECON (@RageconOfficial) June 19, 2017
A) Health care is not a "right"
B) "You have to pass the bill to find out what's in the bill"
C) Get bent https://t.co/SgPdwoUcwl
— Kimberly (@conkc2) June 19, 2017