Since yesterday’s shooting at a practice congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, Donald Trump has sent out two tweets about GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, who was among those injured:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Apparently that’s two tweets too many for HuffPost senior politics editor Sam Stein:

am i the only one a bit weirded out by Trump giving us daily updates on Scalise's health? — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 15, 2017

Well, since you asked …

Yes. — Nathaniel Meyersohn (@nmeyersohn) June 15, 2017

Yes — Liz Brown (@derbybbb) June 15, 2017

Yes. — Keith Bloemendaal (@dutchbuilder) June 15, 2017

Yes — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) June 15, 2017

Ya you are. — American girl💃🏻💜 (@Tahoeblue_) June 15, 2017

Yes you are strange — Thomas Long (@longTom69) June 15, 2017

Yup — Blackburn Review©®™ (@BlackburnReview) June 15, 2017

Yes…you are — Dennis Palmer (@bluevol10) June 15, 2017

Yes you are. — Mme. PB (@MmePB) June 15, 2017

Yes you are — D. P. (@1bluifox) June 15, 2017

Yes. Yes you are. I'm glad to have them. — CindyLHK (@CindyLHK) June 15, 2017

Yes, indeed, I think you are . . . — Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) June 15, 2017

Yep you're alone with that. — Lt Col S. USAF (Ret) (@619SDBOLTS) June 15, 2017

Considering he got shot yesterday I'm gonna go with yes. — Silas Smith (@SiFitheguySmith) June 15, 2017

Dude it happened yesterday. That's literally two updates on his health 😂😂 — Jamie Lono (@JamieLono) June 15, 2017

Yes – it happened yesterday. Seriously man — Josh Adair (@joshadair) June 15, 2017

It's only been one day, so that's not exactly a pattern. Also, Congresspeople aren't regularly, you know, SHOT. — Abstract Machine (@AbstractMachina) June 15, 2017

Seriously??? Why would this bother you? — SusieQ4USA (@127bama) June 15, 2017

Yes. Why in the world does this bother you? — smoochacha (@smoochacha) June 15, 2017

Allow him to explain:

it's not a big deal. it's just… odd — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 15, 2017

What’s odd about it?

*Trump concerned for nearly-murdered friend I can see why you're 'weirded out'… pic.twitter.com/sKMV0kZK90 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 15, 2017

Steve Scalise is a personal friend of Trump's and is the Majority Whip in the House–a lot of people are concerned. Why aren't you? — Patricia Zell (@patriciazell) June 15, 2017

And why would u be weirded out by that??? Normal human empathy escape u somehow??? What a sick thing to say — sedsays (@sedsays) June 15, 2017

You are a senior politics editor & you're weirded out? I'd think you'd be interested in status of a US congressman who was targeted & shot. — Gail Larson (@gaillarson) June 15, 2017

I'd be weirded out if he didn't. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people. — Richard Tilley (@rtracingstables) June 15, 2017

So basically you're saying that you don't care about @SteveScalise pulling through, so why should the rest of the country who has a heart. https://t.co/eiB8q8dSCI — Anahita (@TheAnahita) June 15, 2017

Can you find something real to complain about. The man was shot yesterday! What's wrong with you? — Mary Schmid (@MarySchmid2) June 15, 2017

A congressman was almost assassinated, what the fuck is wrong with you? Fucking dickhead. — Swig (@OldRowSwig) June 15, 2017

Good news, Sam: You’re apparently not alone. Not quite, anyway:

Sam is right-it's odd. More importantly, most people expect health updates from an authoritative medical source-not unreliable Trump. — Mark Stover (@MackVa) June 15, 2017

Nope!!! — Fran Caron (@FCaron9) June 15, 2017

No. It's truly creepy. — Juli Bunting (@JuliBunting) June 15, 2017

Trying to prove how compassionate they are before they take away the health insurance of 24 million people — Laurie McFadden (@lauriemcf) June 15, 2017

So … other people are “weirded out” that Trump apparently cares about a congressman’s welfare. Misery really does love company.

I'm sure you're not, and you should all get help. — spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) June 15, 2017

