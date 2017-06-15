Since yesterday’s shooting at a practice congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, Donald Trump has sent out two tweets about GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, who was among those injured:

Apparently that’s two tweets too many for HuffPost senior politics editor Sam Stein:

Well, since you asked …

Allow him to explain:

What’s odd about it?

Good news, Sam: You’re apparently not alone. Not quite, anyway:

So … other people are “weirded out” that Trump apparently cares about a congressman’s welfare. Misery really does love company.

