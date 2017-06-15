I'm weirded out by your Tweet!
Since yesterday’s shooting at a practice congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, Donald Trump has sent out two tweets about GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, who was among those injured:
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017
Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017
Apparently that’s two tweets too many for HuffPost senior politics editor Sam Stein:
am i the only one a bit weirded out by Trump giving us daily updates on Scalise's health?
— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 15, 2017
Well, since you asked …
Yes.
— Nathaniel Meyersohn (@nmeyersohn) June 15, 2017
Yes
— Liz Brown (@derbybbb) June 15, 2017
Yes.
— Keith Bloemendaal (@dutchbuilder) June 15, 2017
Yes
— Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) June 15, 2017
Ya you are.
— American girl💃🏻💜 (@Tahoeblue_) June 15, 2017
Yes you are strange
— Thomas Long (@longTom69) June 15, 2017
Yup
— Blackburn Review©®™ (@BlackburnReview) June 15, 2017
yup.
— sadhamburger (@sadhamburger) June 15, 2017
Yes…you are
— Dennis Palmer (@bluevol10) June 15, 2017
Yes you are.
— Mme. PB (@MmePB) June 15, 2017
Yes you are
— D. P. (@1bluifox) June 15, 2017
Yes. Yes you are. I'm glad to have them.
— CindyLHK (@CindyLHK) June 15, 2017
Yes, indeed, I think you are . . .
— Lewis Amselem (@TheDiplomad) June 15, 2017
Yep you're alone with that.
— Lt Col S. USAF (Ret) (@619SDBOLTS) June 15, 2017
Considering he got shot yesterday I'm gonna go with yes.
— Silas Smith (@SiFitheguySmith) June 15, 2017
Dude it happened yesterday. That's literally two updates on his health 😂😂
— Jamie Lono (@JamieLono) June 15, 2017
Yes – it happened yesterday. Seriously man
— Josh Adair (@joshadair) June 15, 2017
It's only been one day, so that's not exactly a pattern. Also, Congresspeople aren't regularly, you know, SHOT.
— Abstract Machine (@AbstractMachina) June 15, 2017
Seriously??? Why would this bother you?
— SusieQ4USA (@127bama) June 15, 2017
Yes. Why in the world does this bother you?
— smoochacha (@smoochacha) June 15, 2017
Allow him to explain:
it's not a big deal. it's just… odd
— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 15, 2017
What’s odd about it?
*Trump concerned for nearly-murdered friend
I can see why you're 'weirded out'… pic.twitter.com/sKMV0kZK90
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 15, 2017
Steve Scalise is a personal friend of Trump's and is the Majority Whip in the House–a lot of people are concerned. Why aren't you?
— Patricia Zell (@patriciazell) June 15, 2017
And why would u be weirded out by that??? Normal human empathy escape u somehow??? What a sick thing to say
— sedsays (@sedsays) June 15, 2017
You are a senior politics editor & you're weirded out? I'd think you'd be interested in status of a US congressman who was targeted & shot.
— Gail Larson (@gaillarson) June 15, 2017
I'd be weirded out if he didn't. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people.
— Richard Tilley (@rtracingstables) June 15, 2017
So basically you're saying that you don't care about @SteveScalise pulling through, so why should the rest of the country who has a heart. https://t.co/eiB8q8dSCI
— Anahita (@TheAnahita) June 15, 2017
Can you find something real to complain about. The man was shot yesterday! What's wrong with you?
— Mary Schmid (@MarySchmid2) June 15, 2017
A congressman was almost assassinated, what the fuck is wrong with you? Fucking dickhead.
— Swig (@OldRowSwig) June 15, 2017
Good news, Sam: You’re apparently not alone. Not quite, anyway:
Sam is right-it's odd. More importantly, most people expect health updates from an authoritative medical source-not unreliable Trump.
— Mark Stover (@MackVa) June 15, 2017
Nope!!!
— Fran Caron (@FCaron9) June 15, 2017
No. It's truly creepy.
— Juli Bunting (@JuliBunting) June 15, 2017
Trying to prove how compassionate they are before they take away the health insurance of 24 million people
— Laurie McFadden (@lauriemcf) June 15, 2017
So … other people are “weirded out” that Trump apparently cares about a congressman’s welfare. Misery really does love company.
I'm sure you're not, and you should all get help.
— spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) June 15, 2017
