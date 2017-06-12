Am I doing "Millennial Internet Social Justice Warrior" right? pic.twitter.com/THfxJLmVvS — Dr🕶w (@FigDrewton) June 12, 2017

One small step for an SJW, one giant faceplant for SJW-kind:

Did I just take a bunch of NASA tank tops from the boys section & put them in the girls section? Yes. Yes I did. pic.twitter.com/hXHBbaog2W — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

And apparently we’re all supposed to be very impressed by that or something.

I could have been an astronaut but back in my day women weren't brave enough to move t-shirts from one part of a store to another. — Amy (@WaltzingMtilda) June 12, 2017

Such a Warrior. https://t.co/hivMXfxxno — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) June 12, 2017

How revolutionary and brave! https://t.co/iSRXYKf67q — Tormund Giantsbane (@ImmaWildling) June 12, 2017

Congrats on your lifetime achievement 🙄 https://t.co/zxeKsbovS4 — Sweet_Me_Lissa (@Mel_lific) June 12, 2017

Sexism solved. — Babylonian Cowboy (@BabylonCowboy) June 12, 2017

It’s just that easy!

White feminism is literally moving boys shirts to the girls section DESPITE the girls section already having the same shirt https://t.co/VBqlE8w4fp — Taylor (@tay_gonzo) June 12, 2017

And then twitter hailing you a hero for you headassery and utter stupidity — Taylor (@tay_gonzo) June 12, 2017

That pastime is the progressive equivalent of cow tipping. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 12, 2017

I grew up in the 80s and wore boys' t-shirts. It's not like there's passport control checking ID's between sections in the stores. https://t.co/ze60sdrtko — Just Debbie (@mosesmosesmoses) June 12, 2017

These women didn't need your "help". pic.twitter.com/3RwFXQjJa0 — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) June 12, 2017

OMG you just saved all of humanity you are a feminist icon omg they already sell NASA shirts in the girls section grow up https://t.co/UFKvOPfg5r — Dr🕶w (@FigDrewton) June 12, 2017

Verily you have triggered the total collapse of institutional sexism with your vapid and attention-seeking stunt. #Slay Becky, #Slay — Nicholas Lukács (@nick_knack52) June 12, 2017

If Katie could just take a moment to stop patting herself on the back, now would be a good time to consider the people she’s screwing over with her crusade against sexism:

White feminism is thinking you made a difference rearranging merch in one retail store and creating more work for minimum wage workers. https://t.co/PygFhWOyYe — Nihilistic Thot (@nottodaynosir) June 12, 2017

Pictured: a bunch of white people pledging to make retail employees' jobs hell b/c sexism. And you wonder why WOC shun white "allies"? https://t.co/uRBWPXLFh2 — Tyrone Koppel (@maxfeliceshaw) June 12, 2017

Cool. Nothing like adding more work for people when it wasn't needed. Congrats SJW. https://t.co/BbFWoz3etu — Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) June 12, 2017

The hard-working staffers who have to clean up this idiocy must be delighted. But screw those peons, right? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 12, 2017

This act of unrest will only upset the poor retail employee whose job tonight will be "go-backs". — Erik D. Reedy (@ERIK_D_REEDY) June 12, 2017

I'm sure the low-wage retail employees whose bosses tell them to move them back will thank you for the extra labor. — Maggie McNeill (@Maggie_McNeill) June 12, 2017

The employees have absolutely no bearing on purchasing or merchandising. They are trying to do their jobs well and go home. — Noah Fence (@Lenore312) June 12, 2017

Oh, wait. Katie did think of all those people. She’s just not that concerned because greater good and stuff:

YEP. If folks did this across all stores, req allocation of employee time, then the industry would shift. & confronting sexism important… — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

especially important to push back on sexism bc minimum wage workers more like to be women… bc sexism. — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

Here's the thing- if this happens repeatedly, widely, req employee effort to "correct," management notices. — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

Genuine response: what activism doesn't create more work for low-income workers? — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

See? It’s totally worth it, you guys.

Oh well.