Am I doing "Millennial Internet Social Justice Warrior" right? pic.twitter.com/THfxJLmVvS
— Dr🕶w (@FigDrewton) June 12, 2017
One small step for an SJW, one giant faceplant for SJW-kind:
Did I just take a bunch of NASA tank tops from the boys section & put them in the girls section? Yes. Yes I did. pic.twitter.com/hXHBbaog2W
— Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017
Little kid eye level. @NASA https://t.co/uoU2yOZUgn
— Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017
And apparently we’re all supposed to be very impressed by that or something.
I could have been an astronaut but back in my day women weren't brave enough to move t-shirts from one part of a store to another.
— Amy (@WaltzingMtilda) June 12, 2017
Nevertheless. #ShePersisted https://t.co/TZZVgCwWDZ
— Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) June 12, 2017
Congratulations https://t.co/p2Bb5tXljS
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 12, 2017
Such a Warrior. https://t.co/hivMXfxxno
— The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) June 12, 2017
How revolutionary and brave! https://t.co/iSRXYKf67q
— Tormund Giantsbane (@ImmaWildling) June 12, 2017
Congrats on your lifetime achievement 🙄 https://t.co/zxeKsbovS4
— Sweet_Me_Lissa (@Mel_lific) June 12, 2017
Sexism solved.
— Babylonian Cowboy (@BabylonCowboy) June 12, 2017
It’s just that easy!
White feminism is literally moving boys shirts to the girls section DESPITE the girls section already having the same shirt https://t.co/VBqlE8w4fp
— Taylor (@tay_gonzo) June 12, 2017
And then twitter hailing you a hero for you headassery and utter stupidity
— Taylor (@tay_gonzo) June 12, 2017
#SheResorted https://t.co/Loejsxx9Pr
— Misfit Musket (@Patriot_Musket) June 12, 2017
That pastime is the progressive equivalent of cow tipping.
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 12, 2017
"I need attention". #MiddleSchoolGoals https://t.co/7XDnyKRULP
— Just Brad (@bradcundiff) June 12, 2017
I grew up in the 80s and wore boys' t-shirts. It's not like there's passport control checking ID's between sections in the stores. https://t.co/ze60sdrtko
— Just Debbie (@mosesmosesmoses) June 12, 2017
These women didn't need your "help". pic.twitter.com/3RwFXQjJa0
— Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) June 12, 2017
OMG you just saved all of humanity you are a feminist icon omg they already sell NASA shirts in the girls section grow up https://t.co/UFKvOPfg5r
— Dr🕶w (@FigDrewton) June 12, 2017
Verily you have triggered the total collapse of institutional sexism with your vapid and attention-seeking stunt. #Slay Becky, #Slay
— Nicholas Lukács (@nick_knack52) June 12, 2017
If Katie could just take a moment to stop patting herself on the back, now would be a good time to consider the people she’s screwing over with her crusade against sexism:
White feminism is thinking you made a difference rearranging merch in one retail store and creating more work for minimum wage workers. https://t.co/PygFhWOyYe
— Nihilistic Thot (@nottodaynosir) June 12, 2017
Pictured: a bunch of white people pledging to make retail employees' jobs hell b/c sexism. And you wonder why WOC shun white "allies"? https://t.co/uRBWPXLFh2
— Tyrone Koppel (@maxfeliceshaw) June 12, 2017
Cool. Nothing like adding more work for people when it wasn't needed. Congrats SJW. https://t.co/BbFWoz3etu
— Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) June 12, 2017
The hard-working staffers who have to clean up this idiocy must be delighted. But screw those peons, right?
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 12, 2017
This act of unrest will only upset the poor retail employee whose job tonight will be "go-backs".
— Erik D. Reedy (@ERIK_D_REEDY) June 12, 2017
I'm sure the low-wage retail employees whose bosses tell them to move them back will thank you for the extra labor.
— Maggie McNeill (@Maggie_McNeill) June 12, 2017
The employees have absolutely no bearing on purchasing or merchandising. They are trying to do their jobs well and go home.
— Noah Fence (@Lenore312) June 12, 2017
Oh, wait. Katie did think of all those people. She’s just not that concerned because greater good and stuff:
YEP. If folks did this across all stores, req allocation of employee time, then the industry would shift. & confronting sexism important…
— Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017
especially important to push back on sexism bc minimum wage workers more like to be women… bc sexism.
— Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017
Here's the thing- if this happens repeatedly, widely, req employee effort to "correct," management notices.
— Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017
Genuine response: what activism doesn't create more work for low-income workers?
— Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017
See? It’s totally worth it, you guys.
Oh well.