Who knew? Turns out there’s such a thing as going too far for Alex Jones.

Tonight, the tinfoil hat connoisseur is fighting to keep Megyn Kelly’s upcoming interview special from airing next Sunday night:

Trending

Alllllllrighty then.

It’d be one thing if Jones felt guilty about all the awful things he’s said — and done — over the years, but he doesn’t.

There’s definitely an argument to be had about whether the interview is worth airing, but Alex Jones is the last one who should be making it.

***

Related:

‘Shameful’: Conservatives lash out at Megyn Kelly after she labels Alex Jones a ‘conservative’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex JonesconspiracyMegyn KellyNewtownSandy Hook