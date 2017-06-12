Who knew? Turns out there’s such a thing as going too far for Alex Jones.

Tonight, the tinfoil hat connoisseur is fighting to keep Megyn Kelly’s upcoming interview special from airing next Sunday night:

I'm calling for @megynkelly to cancel the airing of our interview for misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook – https://t.co/TfLEPHEYrd — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 12, 2017

Alllllllrighty then.

I'm honestly not sure how Megyn Kelly could possibly make Alex Jones' views on Sandy Hook look worse, but, hey, I've been surprised before. https://t.co/qTrhEdagIU — Brooke Rogers (@bkerogers) June 12, 2017

It’d be one thing if Jones felt guilty about all the awful things he’s said — and done — over the years, but he doesn’t.

There’s definitely an argument to be had about whether the interview is worth airing, but Alex Jones is the last one who should be making it.

