Happy Happy Birthday to the lovely Barbara Bush! I am sure you are making the day special for her!
— Judy Bloodworth (@JudyB2009) June 8, 2017
President George H.W. Bush’s love of awesome socks still can’t hold a candle to the love he has for his wife, Barbara. Today, he wished her a happy birthday — and it was every bit as sweet and adorable as you’d expect:
Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I'm still the luckiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/qsUHtyBIez
— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2017
Seriously, how can you not love these two?
This is #relationshipgoals https://t.co/KAXpEKNIHl
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 8, 2017
Still sweet on your best girl. Love it!
— Pam Swan (@pjswan) June 8, 2017
Happiest of birthdays, Mrs. Bush!
Happy Birthday to her!
— Loren Gomez (@UKinNYC) June 8, 2017
Sweet, sweet, sweet! Happy Birthday, Mrs. Bush! 🎂
— SoCalGal (@SoCal1956) June 8, 2017
Happy Birthday to your wonderful wife!!!
— Schuerfi (@Schuerfi) June 8, 2017
Happy Birthday, Mrs. Bush! God bless you!!
— Jane ن (@TheLadyJane) June 8, 2017
Happy Birthday to a wonderful First Lady, Barbara Bush.
— A.D. (@Feduporiginal) June 8, 2017
America is lucky to have had your lifetime of dedicated service. Blessings!
— Jack N Rosenthal (@jacknicorose) June 8, 2017
Hugs & lots of love to you both, Mr. President!!
— Lynda Gage (@Lynda_Gage) June 8, 2017
Aww. Best to you both, honourable President and First Lady.
— WyomingCowgurl (@WyomingCowgurl) June 8, 2017