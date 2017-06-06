Wow…..thats all i got wow….are you for real?? — Michelle R 🌼 (@mreents27) June 6, 2017

Crissle West co-hosts a podcast, The Read, and, in her own words, she goes “on TV occasionally to vent about race relations and racial identity in American culture without using too many big words.”

But don’t worry: For those of you not fortunate enough to have listened to The Read or caught one of her TV appearances, she also has a Twitter account she can use to dish out brilliance. Here’s a deep thought from earlier today:

I spend way too much time fantasizing about how much better the U.S. and UK would be if white people couldn't vote. pic.twitter.com/OrrJRYegyG — king crissle (@crissles) June 6, 2017

That’s lovely, isn’t it?

And not at all racist or anything.

Disgraceful. — Cam Hawes (@CRHawes43) June 6, 2017

A fine racist it seems — katharine (@katkin72) June 6, 2017

I guess openly racist commentary is how you get a blue check these days. pic.twitter.com/8Mm495klUp — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) June 6, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.