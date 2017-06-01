1) Trump is dumb to ditch the Paris deal b/c it does nothing.

2) Ditching the Paris deal will destroy all humanity. Pick one, progressives. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 1, 2017

An agreement that demands nothing

and yet means everything This is insanity https://t.co/gvqAVlx6EW — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 1, 2017

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes seems pretty upset about Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.

Just to be clear: what Trump is saying makes *literally* no sense. He very obviously does not understand its most basic structure. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

Even by the standards of Trump this is monstrously disingenuous. But again these are all pretty standard GOP/conservative talking points — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

See this is what I mean: this is the default posture on all things climate-related from the "serious" right of center set. https://t.co/1Xd52shuSz — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

Ppl on the right who I like, ppl who are serious, smart, genuine treat climate with the same exuberant "derp look at the libs!" glibness — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

There's no actual engagement. It's all meta-engagement, opportunties to point out why libs suck (See Bret Stephens now infamous op-ed) — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

But he seems really upset about this part:

THE AGREEMENT QUITE LITERALLY IMPOSES NOTHING!!! — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

Wait a second … if that’s the case …

Then that raises the question: Why is backing out such a big deal? https://t.co/v3n2QKKhEM — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 1, 2017

So what's the point then? — Leonardo Clavel (@LeoClavel) June 1, 2017

Then why be in it? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 1, 2017

Why be in it then? — Kevin (@Kalogrym) June 1, 2017

Then why does it matter if we leave? — Mwl (@Mwl7690) June 1, 2017

But if we leave it the earth is doomed? How does that work? https://t.co/gLKUS2ZLpt — neontaster (@neontaster) June 1, 2017

Then why are you making a fuss about us leaving it? https://t.co/PsfDYVTWJ3 — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) June 1, 2017

So what's the fuss about leaving it? — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) June 1, 2017

Then why does it matter that we're leaving it? — Coleby (@Mathews_PGH) June 1, 2017

Why are you so upset then? — Sebastian Sandell (@Zejho) June 1, 2017

Then why get upset? — Rolando Gallegos (@gallegosr) June 1, 2017

If so, why are you worked up into an all-caps frenzy about us abandoning it? — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) June 1, 2017

Then it's meaningless, isn't it? Why go all caps over an agreement that imposes nothing? — (((Harold))) (@Nikk1066) June 1, 2017

So why the bunched panties? — BraineaterBob (@BraineaterBob) June 1, 2017

so what's the point of being apart of it https://t.co/k5jwOTGisW — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 1, 2017

then pulling out of it will do nothing either. — Ghost of Galt (@co_bernard) June 1, 2017

That’s the logical conclusion, yes. But logic generally doesn’t factor into climate change hysteria.

To those asking, if it's voluntary why does it matter that he's pulling out? Here's a good way to think about it 1/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

You have a friend who's a smoker. You and he both want him to stop smoking because it's horrible for his health & will likely kill him. 2/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

So he promises, publicly to you that he's going to quit. He says every night that he'll email you how many cigarettes he smoked that day 3/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

Now, at some level this is *unenforceable.* If he wants to smoke, he's gonna smoke. And sure he can also lie. 4/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

But if he came to you and said "You know what: I'm out. I'm not gonna try to quit any more" You'd be upset! Rightly! 5/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

It would be a big deal! Because it's far more likely your friend would quit when he was publicly promising to do so than. 6/x — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

And basically that's what Trump is announcing today: I don't care, I'm gonna smoke myself into the grave. 7/7 — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

Uh, OK.

This is as big a stretch as one can possibly make. https://t.co/fFCd18d5nu — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) June 1, 2017

It’s a stretch, all right.

We’ll give the last word to HotAir’s Ed Morrissey:

True, which is why this will have no impact on anything but the *diplomatic* climate. https://t.co/oF1slguf44 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 1, 2017

Nailed it.

Update:

Make room, let him get some air everybody he's gonna faint. https://t.co/RTxbskfJyf — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 1, 2017

Smelling salts! Fetch the smelling salts!

In conclusion, we're probably all screwed and let's just hope there actually is a heaven and a hell. Amen. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 1, 2017

Oh, lawdy.