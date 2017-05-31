BREAKING: Tweets and reactions like this are making me like Trump. And I don't. So nice job everyone. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) May 31, 2017

Much ado has been made of Donald Trump’s now-deleted late-night “covfefe” tweet. At this afternoon’s press briefing, Sean Spicer couldn’t resist adding a little more fuel to the fire:

"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." — Spicer on "covfefe" Wait, WHAT? — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 31, 2017

It’s pretty clear “covfefe” was nothing more than a typo and that Spicer was just going along for the ride:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday offered a cryptic explanation for President Trump’s incomplete, misspelled tweet that went viral overnight. “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer told reporters. The spokesman’s refusal to admit Trump made a mistake prompted laughter from members of the media at the White House.

Oh yeah? Well, you know who’s not laughing? Attorney, college professor, and writer Seth Abramson:

BREAKING: Trump now claims his "covfefe" tweet contained *no typos*. This is sociopathy. He must be impeached ASAP. https://t.co/flOJuhjgVI — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

The president is unwell; he now says "covfefe" is SECRET CODE. Please retweet if you think this dangerous man must be IMPEACHED immediately. pic.twitter.com/h2yqM7EiE5 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

You're joking, right? — Shana Jones (@ShanaJones8) May 31, 2017

No. This is per Spicer and a report in THE HILL. As far as I'm concerned this is the scariest things have gotten. Trump is unfit for office. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

Why did reporters LAUGH when Spicer quoted Trump as saying "covfefe" is *code*? It means he is unwell and must be removed from office ASAP. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

Eyes on the prize. Don't be distracted. — seth (@dijcrap) May 31, 2017

NO. This is NOT a distraction. For the president to say this is to confirm that he is suffering from some sort of disorder. He is dangerous. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

Mentally instability is wanting to impeach a president over a silly tweet https://t.co/YaBmyYcWb2 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 31, 2017

Not sure how bad at reading comprehension one has to be to misunderstand my tweets about Trump's "secret code" announcement, but pretty bad. https://t.co/hqUAWqLUqB — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

A man who's exhibited mental instability for years has now said a nonsense word in a tweet he muffed is "secret code." Wake the hell up man. https://t.co/XGynky7nCx — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

Imagine you've accidentally tweeted out a typo to 25+ million people. It's read worldwide. Do you say (a) my bad, or (b) it was SECRET CODE! — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

Seth – its a joke, that's why reporters laughed. Damn dude… You need get more sleep. — James Jyers (@hellojao) May 31, 2017

Per THE HILL that's the official WH response: it was NOT a typo, it was code. The fact you (wrongly) think Spicer was joking makes my point. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017

The only point Seth’s got is the one on top of his head.

Seriously, holy crap.

@SethAbramson is having a delusional tantrum over an innocuous tweet. https://t.co/NlJ6qx3qml — MediaFaced ☁ (@xMediaFaced) May 31, 2017

is this really the battle you're going to go with? A fucking typo? — Brad Jetson (@BradJetson) May 31, 2017

how the hell did you get a blue check mark? — cold dead Cadaver (@JohnFict) May 31, 2017

Your tinfoil hat fell off 😂😂😂 — Panama 🇨🇦 (@dev1ne1) May 31, 2017

What is "ASAP" code for?! — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 31, 2017

It's a secret code, to you alone, sparky. — Hannibal Smith (@Hannibal0083) May 31, 2017

Speaking of unwell @SethAbramson — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) May 31, 2017

Jesus, Abramson… you're the one with a disorder. You're out of your fucking mind. — max g force (@max_g_force) May 31, 2017

Its time to take a chill pill, Seth. — Monitor Dog (@Vegasidler) May 31, 2017

You need help. It's sad. — No-Chill Stein (@FWOTUS) May 31, 2017