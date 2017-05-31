BREAKING: Tweets and reactions like this are making me like Trump. And I don't. So nice job everyone.
— Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) May 31, 2017
Much ado has been made of Donald Trump’s now-deleted late-night “covfefe” tweet. At this afternoon’s press briefing, Sean Spicer couldn’t resist adding a little more fuel to the fire:
"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." — Spicer on "covfefe"
Wait, WHAT?
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 31, 2017
It’s pretty clear “covfefe” was nothing more than a typo and that Spicer was just going along for the ride:
White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday offered a cryptic explanation for President Trump’s incomplete, misspelled tweet that went viral overnight.
“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer told reporters.
The spokesman’s refusal to admit Trump made a mistake prompted laughter from members of the media at the White House.
Oh yeah? Well, you know who’s not laughing? Attorney, college professor, and writer Seth Abramson:
BREAKING: Trump now claims his "covfefe" tweet contained *no typos*. This is sociopathy. He must be impeached ASAP. https://t.co/flOJuhjgVI
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
The president is unwell; he now says "covfefe" is SECRET CODE. Please retweet if you think this dangerous man must be IMPEACHED immediately. pic.twitter.com/h2yqM7EiE5
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
You're joking, right?
— Shana Jones (@ShanaJones8) May 31, 2017
No. This is per Spicer and a report in THE HILL. As far as I'm concerned this is the scariest things have gotten. Trump is unfit for office.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
Why did reporters LAUGH when Spicer quoted Trump as saying "covfefe" is *code*? It means he is unwell and must be removed from office ASAP.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
Eyes on the prize. Don't be distracted.
— seth (@dijcrap) May 31, 2017
NO. This is NOT a distraction. For the president to say this is to confirm that he is suffering from some sort of disorder. He is dangerous.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
Mentally instability is wanting to impeach a president over a silly tweet https://t.co/YaBmyYcWb2
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 31, 2017
Not sure how bad at reading comprehension one has to be to misunderstand my tweets about Trump's "secret code" announcement, but pretty bad. https://t.co/hqUAWqLUqB
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
liberalism.txt https://t.co/QdJ2aAbA30
— Matthew Walther (@matthewwalther) May 31, 2017
A man who's exhibited mental instability for years has now said a nonsense word in a tweet he muffed is "secret code." Wake the hell up man. https://t.co/XGynky7nCx
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
Imagine you've accidentally tweeted out a typo to 25+ million people. It's read worldwide. Do you say (a) my bad, or (b) it was SECRET CODE!
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
Seth – its a joke, that's why reporters laughed. Damn dude… You need get more sleep.
— James Jyers (@hellojao) May 31, 2017
Per THE HILL that's the official WH response: it was NOT a typo, it was code. The fact you (wrongly) think Spicer was joking makes my point.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2017
The only point Seth’s got is the one on top of his head.
Seriously, holy crap.
@SethAbramson is having a delusional tantrum over an innocuous tweet. https://t.co/NlJ6qx3qml
— MediaFaced ☁ (@xMediaFaced) May 31, 2017
is this really the battle you're going to go with? A fucking typo?
— Brad Jetson (@BradJetson) May 31, 2017
how the hell did you get a blue check mark?
— cold dead Cadaver (@JohnFict) May 31, 2017
Your tinfoil hat fell off 😂😂😂
— Panama 🇨🇦 (@dev1ne1) May 31, 2017
What is "ASAP" code for?!
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 31, 2017
It's a secret code, to you alone, sparky.
— Hannibal Smith (@Hannibal0083) May 31, 2017
Speaking of unwell @SethAbramson
— Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) May 31, 2017
Jesus, Abramson… you're the one with a disorder. You're out of your fucking mind.
— max g force (@max_g_force) May 31, 2017
Its time to take a chill pill, Seth.
— Monitor Dog (@Vegasidler) May 31, 2017
https://t.co/BDOj7IL6U9 https://t.co/iz0qvkotGm
— jon gabriel (@exjon) May 31, 2017
You need help. It's sad.
— No-Chill Stein (@FWOTUS) May 31, 2017
Try therapy. Lots of therapy.. @SethAbramson
— Jim Branch (@jamesbranch3) May 31, 2017