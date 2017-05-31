Much ado has been made of Donald Trump’s now-deleted late-night “covfefe” tweet. At this afternoon’s press briefing, Sean Spicer couldn’t resist adding a little more fuel to the fire:

It’s pretty clear “covfefe” was nothing more than a typo and that Spicer was just going along for the ride:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday offered a cryptic explanation for President Trump’s incomplete, misspelled tweet that went viral overnight.

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer told reporters.

The spokesman’s refusal to admit Trump made a mistake prompted laughter from members of the media at the White House.

Oh yeah? Well, you know who’s not laughing? Attorney, college professor, and writer Seth Abramson:

The only point Seth’s got is the one on top of his head.

Seriously, holy crap.

