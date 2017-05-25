OK, hold the phone — ex-President Obama’s rewriting history again:

Transcript:

For example, I look at something, a place like Syria, where, despite our best efforts — and this is something Angela [Merkel] and I worked on a lot — you still have a vicious war taking place. You still have millions of people displaced, hundreds of thousands killed. And it is gonna require, I think, everything we can do to recognize that what happens on the other side of the world or these other countries, whether it’s in Africa or Asia or Latin America, that it has an impact on us, and that we’re gonna have to be invested in trying to help those countries achieve peace and prosperity. And, as president, I did not always have the tools that I wanted to effect those kinds of changes, but at least we tried. And part of the goal here is, if you try long enough, eventually what President Abraham Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature,” I think, can win out.

He tried so hard, you guys. He really did. Broken red-line promises and whatnot notwithstanding. Shouldn’t that count for something?

@allahpundit @backyardconserv Ahhhh, those elusive tools of character and leadership. 🙄 — Bossy 💙⚾️ GoCubs (@alpha_Lady_pi) May 25, 2017

In fairness, those are hard to come by.

The Lightbringer wants a participation trophy for his failed foreign policy: https://t.co/45Lk4lGp34 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 25, 2017

***

Related:

What red lines? Obama touts ‘political courage’ it took to do nothing about Syria