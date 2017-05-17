As Twitchy told you, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in the investigation into Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 election. The announcement had many wondering how Trump would react.

Not as far as we know. But he has released a statement:

Pretty pithy considering what’s at stake.

Some are speculating that it doesn’t accurately represent Trump’s true feelings on the subject.

