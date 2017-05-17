If I win-I am going to instruct my AG to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation bc there's never been anything like your lies. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2016

As Twitchy told you, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in the investigation into Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 election. The announcement had many wondering how Trump would react.

SHOT: Trump fires Comey, using Rosenstein memo as partial justification.

CHASER: Rosenstein appoints Comey ally Mueller as special counsel. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 17, 2017

And that’s what Trump gets for screwing around with Rod Rosenstein. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 17, 2017

Gonna be extra lit when Trump fires Rosenstein — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 17, 2017

Has Trump fired Rosenstein yet? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 17, 2017

Not as far as we know. But he has released a statement:

NEW! Statement from President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/DTEy8ILKGF — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 17, 2017

JUST IN: Trump on appointment of Mueller as special counsel: "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly." https://t.co/OyKumJU5n0 pic.twitter.com/79V6rZhTTI — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2017

Pretty pithy considering what’s at stake.

Trump statement is pretty hinged, as opposed to unhinged. — Jim Antle (@jimantle) May 17, 2017

Some are speculating that it doesn’t accurately represent Trump’s true feelings on the subject.

@ZekeJMiller @brianstelter There is no way he wrote that! — Amie Michael (@AmieMichael1) May 17, 2017

