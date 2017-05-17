lol and you thought you were getting one workday without massive cycle-shifting news

And away we go!

Multiple outlets are now reporting that former FBI Director Robert Mueller will be taking over the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election:

NBC's Pete Williams: The Justice Department is appointing Fmr. FBI Dir Robert Mueller as special counsel to take over Russia investigation

More from the Wall Street Journal:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the appointment because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to the 2016 race. Mr. Rosenstein said in a statement that “I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility of this matter.”

He cautioned that his decision wasn’t the result of a “finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted.”

He signed the order on Wednesday. Mr. Mueller, a former federal prosecutor, served as FBI director from 2001 through 2013 and has a reputation for independence. Mr. Mueller has been a partner a WilmerHale, a law firm, but is stepping down from his role there to avoid any conflicts of interest, according to the Justice Department.