Multiple outlets are now reporting that former FBI Director Robert Mueller will be taking over the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election:

More from the Wall Street Journal:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the appointment because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to the 2016 race. Mr. Rosenstein said in a statement that “I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility of this matter.”

He cautioned that his decision wasn’t the result of a “finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted.”

He signed the order on Wednesday. Mr. Mueller, a former federal prosecutor, served as FBI director from 2001 through 2013 and has a reputation for independence. Mr. Mueller has been a partner a WilmerHale, a law firm, but is stepping down from his role there to avoid any conflicts of interest, according to the Justice Department.

