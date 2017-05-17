lol and you thought you were getting one workday without massive cycle-shifting news
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 17, 2017
And away we go!
Multiple outlets are now reporting that former FBI Director Robert Mueller will be taking over the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election:
BREAKING: Deputy AG appointing special counsel to take over the Russia investigation; it's ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller — @PeteWilliamsNBC
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017
BREAKING: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel to oversee Russia investigation, Deputy AG Rosenstein says. pic.twitter.com/GXvP7Kdm9J
— ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2017
NBC's Pete Williams: The Justice Department is appointing Fmr. FBI Dir Robert Mueller as special counsel to take over Russia investigation
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 17, 2017
BREAKING: Rod Rosenstein appoints former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller as special counsel to oversee Russia investigation.
— Sari Horwitz (@SariHorwitz) May 17, 2017
BREAKING: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel to oversee Russia investigation, Deputy AG Rosenstein says.
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) May 17, 2017
More from the Wall Street Journal:
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the appointment because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to the 2016 race. Mr. Rosenstein said in a statement that “I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility of this matter.”
He cautioned that his decision wasn’t the result of a “finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted.”
Breaking: DOJ appoints special counsel to lead Russia probe, fmr FBI Director Robert Mueller chosen. pic.twitter.com/CYpE7v3VFW
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 17, 2017
DOJ press release. pic.twitter.com/MZezfv97C3
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 17, 2017
Oh, and also:
The White House was blinded by the Special Counsel announcement — given only about a 30-minute heads up
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 17, 2017
MORE: White House only got a 30 minute heads up on news of special counsel being appointed to oversee Russia investigation – @CeciliaVega pic.twitter.com/bycaHKLjGN
— ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2017
Buckle up …
That was fast. https://t.co/bmSt5wQjIG
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 17, 2017
Score a big one for Rod Rosenstein's reputation. He appoints Robert Mueller to run the Trump/Russia investigation. This is huge.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 17, 2017