He said he could stand in the middle of 5th Ave & shoot someone & nothing would happen. He finally shot someone – himself. Anything hap'n'? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 15, 2017

Great. Just what we needed:

Weinsteins have acquired rights to Michael Moore's surprise documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which refers to the day Trump was declared winner pic.twitter.com/UaOk5GIyDs — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 16, 2017

According to that press release, Moore’s convinced that “Fahrenheit 11/9” will finally be what lands that fatal blow on Trump’s presidency:

The filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s “teflon” shield and, in turn, his presidency. “No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” says Moore. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. “That all ends with this movie.”

Sure, Michael. Sure it does.

The only lasting impact of any of Michael Moore’s movies is that every time one comes out, we’re reminded of just how insufferable he is. And now we’ve got this to look forward to.

@BraddJaffy Michael Moore has kind of jumped the shark

Gimme a break- how original is a Moore doc on @realDonaldTrump ?

Just screed and haranguing Pass — Book Typhoon (@BookTyphoon) May 16, 2017

Hasn't America been through enough https://t.co/HMLnZFQWuW — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 16, 2017

Seriously. We need a break.