According to that press release, Moore’s convinced that “Fahrenheit 11/9” will finally be what lands that fatal blow on Trump’s presidency:

The filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s “teflon” shield and, in turn, his presidency.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” says Moore. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting.

“That all ends with this movie.”

Sure, Michael. Sure it does.

The only lasting impact of any of Michael Moore’s movies is that every time one comes out, we’re reminded of just how insufferable he is. And now we’ve got this to look forward to.

Seriously. We need a break.

