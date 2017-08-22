Obama was such a liar.

From 2013 … guess he was WRONG.

As he was on most things.

Even in 2016 people were busting on him about this tweet.

Four years later and the Trump administration has to deal with the mess Obama made in Afghanistan.

Good times.

Just a gentle reminder of how little Obama actually accomplished during his eight-year REIGN.

Awww so he might have meant that we’d lose the Afghanistan war … touché.

The hits just keep on comin’.

