Obama was such a liar.
President Obama: "By the end of next year, our war in Afghanistan will be over."
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 13, 2013
From 2013 … guess he was WRONG.
As he was on most things.
Even in 2016 people were busting on him about this tweet.
You funny.@BarackObama https://t.co/nglf2NTgUo
— Acosta's Tantrum™😭 (@EF517_V2) July 6, 2016
Four years later and the Trump administration has to deal with the mess Obama made in Afghanistan.
— Victor Cachat (@SocrateezNutz) August 22, 2017
Good times.
When you wish you could pin someone else's tweet. https://t.co/GjkX3YF5py
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2017
👀
— George (@jitotweets) August 22, 2017
Just a gentle reminder of how little Obama actually accomplished during his eight-year REIGN.
The enemy apparently couldn't advance as quickly as he'd hoped.
— Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) August 22, 2017
Awww so he might have meant that we’d lose the Afghanistan war … touché.
President Obama: If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.
— Tank-Mart Com (@Tank_Mart) August 22, 2017
The hits just keep on comin’.
Related:
Umm, NO: Alyssa Milano triggers avalanche of reality checks for claiming Obama killed Bin Laden