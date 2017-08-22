Obama was such a liar.

President Obama: "By the end of next year, our war in Afghanistan will be over." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 13, 2013

From 2013 … guess he was WRONG.

As he was on most things.

Even in 2016 people were busting on him about this tweet.

Four years later and the Trump administration has to deal with the mess Obama made in Afghanistan.

Good times.

When you wish you could pin someone else's tweet. https://t.co/GjkX3YF5py — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2017

Just a gentle reminder of how little Obama actually accomplished during his eight-year REIGN.

The enemy apparently couldn't advance as quickly as he'd hoped. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) August 22, 2017

Awww so he might have meant that we’d lose the Afghanistan war … touché.

President Obama: If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. — Tank-Mart Com (@Tank_Mart) August 22, 2017

The hits just keep on comin’.

