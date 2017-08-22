CNN hates Trump so much they’ve built a whole conspiracy theory around his mental health. Think about that for a minute, he’s driven them SO CRAZY they think HE’S crazy …

Project much, CNN?

Led by @brianstelter the #CNN brain trust has taken up the banner of the furthest left @realDonaldTrump is not just wrong-he's a mental case — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 21, 2017

It is rather embarrassing and reeks of desperation to pretend the president is a loon. But again this is CNN we’re talking about and they’re not exactly known for integrity and objectivity.

Brian seems a little defensive, no?

No, @GeraldoRivera, I never called Trump a "mental case." I asked questions. Here's the transcript of Sunday's show: https://t.co/RgfQxbcu9B https://t.co/yyHpV7LLdF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 21, 2017

No, he just called his mental health into question and then waited for his viewers and followers to make the ‘diagnosis.’

I watched his show. Not once did he or the guest's say he was a nut case. On that note Trump is truly a fkn nut case. I said it. — deborah (@deborahc613) August 21, 2017

See what we mean? Give people JUST enough conspiracy and they’ll connect the dots themselves.

I said some journos and many other folks are worried about Trump's fitness. And that's a fact. "Is he suffering from some kind of illness?" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 21, 2017

Those other faceless journos and folks.

Don’cha love it when the media uses anonymous sources?

Why not the questions about Hillarys health when running?how many times did you run the video of her collapsing. — make it snappy (@nscrowba) August 21, 2017

Well that would have been unfair and sexist and stuff.

Shame on you for even asking! *eye roll*

