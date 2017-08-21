Heroes don’t always wear capes.
Who are the 3 biggest heroes of the Trump Era?
(That question produced a spirited debate at the dinner I attended Friday..) #refiling
— Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) August 21, 2017
Surely people will come up with heroes like the police, our military, first responders …
"Hero" is a strong word for people doing their jobs, but in no particular order….
1. Reporters
2. Judges
3. John McCain https://t.co/IbJLVQPlEJ
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 21, 2017
You’ve gotta be shiznitting us.
Reporters.
REPORTERS?!?! Is this like when Chris Cuomo compared reporters to fireman because they were super brave?
living proof that the #SolarEclipse has caused irreparable brain damage!
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 21, 2017
Joe musta looked at the eclipse with no protective eyewear on.
I take it the eclipse is causing mental disruptions… Oh, wait- it's just @JoeNBC https://t.co/pyvppH7Ujo
— Patrick (@ArgentineTea) August 21, 2017
And McCain???
1. Soldiers
2. Rescue workers
…
300,456,127. Reporters https://t.co/8ee8m9lCF4
— Mo-lar Eclipse (@molratty) August 21, 2017
Even that’s a little high, Mo.
"Reporters"?!! 😂
— Nick Mitchell (@HeyNickMitchell) August 21, 2017
Reporters – are you f'n kidding me!? They are the #1 reason we have Trump in the WH, and you are one of the worst of the lot Joe.
— Kevin Garnett (@Kevin_Garnett58) August 21, 2017
Sadly he’s not kidding anyone, he really believes this crap.
Yeah, reporters and judges are much bigger heroes than soldiers and policemen. You are a hack, and a boring and predictable one at that.
— Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) August 21, 2017
OH. DEAR. GOD.
— Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) August 21, 2017
God-sized facepalm INDEED.
