Heroes don’t always wear capes.

Who are the 3 biggest heroes of the Trump Era? (That question produced a spirited debate at the dinner I attended Friday..) #refiling — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) August 21, 2017

Surely people will come up with heroes like the police, our military, first responders …

"Hero" is a strong word for people doing their jobs, but in no particular order….

1. Reporters

2. Judges

3. John McCain https://t.co/IbJLVQPlEJ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 21, 2017

You’ve gotta be shiznitting us.

Reporters.

REPORTERS?!?! Is this like when Chris Cuomo compared reporters to fireman because they were super brave?

living proof that the #SolarEclipse has caused irreparable brain damage! — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 21, 2017

Joe musta looked at the eclipse with no protective eyewear on.

I take it the eclipse is causing mental disruptions… Oh, wait- it's just @JoeNBC https://t.co/pyvppH7Ujo — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) August 21, 2017

And McCain???

1. Soldiers

2. Rescue workers

…

300,456,127. Reporters https://t.co/8ee8m9lCF4 — Mo-lar Eclipse (@molratty) August 21, 2017

Even that’s a little high, Mo.

"Reporters"?!! 😂 — Nick Mitchell (@HeyNickMitchell) August 21, 2017

Reporters – are you f'n kidding me!? They are the #1 reason we have Trump in the WH, and you are one of the worst of the lot Joe. — Kevin Garnett (@Kevin_Garnett58) August 21, 2017

Sadly he’s not kidding anyone, he really believes this crap.

Yeah, reporters and judges are much bigger heroes than soldiers and policemen. You are a hack, and a boring and predictable one at that. — Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) August 21, 2017

God-sized facepalm INDEED.

Related:

BRUTAL: Jeet Heer just gets EMBARRASSED in back-and-forth with Conservatives about AntiFa