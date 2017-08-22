The Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) has been BUSY, between the Boston protest, the Secret Service supposedly running out of money to protect Trump and of course, Afghanistan.
Seems the longer Spicer is out of the press secretary role, the dumber the Left gets about the fact that this is a PARODY.
Let the good times roll:
Pretty obvious for anyone that can read English pic.twitter.com/wDHFvy0BHy
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2017
Get this gal a mirror.
Yup. Now I just hang out at the gym taking pictures of myself pic.twitter.com/n2soMpZ8F7
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2017
Heh.
Uber-triggered! pic.twitter.com/jQXugcuwQt
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2017
She definitely MAD.
I love when "sports writers" try to do politics pic.twitter.com/IBLe1cyfyn
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2017
See Keith Olbermann.
I never worked for Obama pic.twitter.com/RmvlNYHlnZ
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2017
Ouch!
Speaking of stupid… pic.twitter.com/gt1AYDkYiE
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2017
Stupid is as stupid tweets.
Ron Jeremy is your header pic.twitter.com/vnI3wX5Hh1
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2017
Idiot™ pic.twitter.com/ZbKjmJPr81
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 19, 2017
Gosh, this was uncalled for.
Still more than Hillary's inauguration pic.twitter.com/QaCjNxsKSg
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 20, 2017
Hillary will forever be the woman who couldn’t beat the guy these people hate.
Better than your reading skills, sports boy pic.twitter.com/qQV3JSCLYh
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 20, 2017
Oh Maury.
Here he is back in April showing his intellect pic.twitter.com/aKnJn08vnK
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 20, 2017
Dolt thought Spicier was Spicer way back in April …
More like Tom Yesterday pic.twitter.com/CktUYUc7na
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
Another blue check.
Now you're getting it pic.twitter.com/swrj8olw1u
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
And another.
You know where you can stick that thermometer pic.twitter.com/MJeAVKU0iG
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
And another.
Clearly the eclipse has already blinded a few folks this morning pic.twitter.com/LyIIimhdlB
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
And another. Sheesh, Twitter will verify anybody.
Make sure you mention this on your broadcast pic.twitter.com/8PZaP9SzIX
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 20, 2017
But Tommy looks so thoughtful in his avi.
I have a "Greatest Dad Ever" coffee mug pic.twitter.com/wrd9kvejGU
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 20, 2017
We don’t doubt it.
Come on in, the water's fine! pic.twitter.com/2IFE1iKNIU
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
Sad.
Clearly neither are you pic.twitter.com/dPCA9VKsOR
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
Come back in an hour. We'll see who's more embarrassed then pic.twitter.com/jneoYywayD
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
Ooh ooh, we know!
Way too many dumb people out there for me to quit now pic.twitter.com/G1ICwQxCqF
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
Bingo. Never stop.
Almost as bad as mistaking a parody for the real thing pic.twitter.com/lpVhRGFr05
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
Almost.
You first pic.twitter.com/RBON8FzJ8M
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
I've noticed a lot of "writers" can't read pic.twitter.com/kWzMbbDluA
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2017
Or spell, or see a missing blue check.
Illiterate writers are everywhere pic.twitter.com/oaCExGiSB2
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 22, 2017
He still doesn't get it pic.twitter.com/bhyyAK5C8U
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 22, 2017
Painful.
Editor’s note: Full transparency, even just gathering this many tweets from dumb people was exhausting.
