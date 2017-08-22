Where were all of these concerns when Obama was president? It’s hard to take Acosta all that seriously when it seems fairly convenient for him to call out Trump while he ignored Obama’s blunder in Afghanistan for the last eight years.

Trump on Afghanistan strategy: "we will not talk about numbers of troops." (Don't the American people deserve to know how many we send?) — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2017

NO. Why would you want to make it possible for the enemy to know how many we’re sending and when? You think it’s a coincidence that the Middle East is such a disaster after the Obama administration and their ‘transparency’?

Requests to reveal troop numbers from the same network @CNN that handed out debate questions to Hillary Clinton. No thanks, we're good. — ChazFraz (@CfrazC) August 22, 2017

We don't need to know, what we want to know is that they all come back. Not revealing our troop strength is military planing, not accounting — ChazFraz (@CfrazC) August 22, 2017

Don't our military deserve OpSec or is your curiosity more important than their lives? @Acosta — (((Tango-Foxtrot))) (@TFinn82) August 22, 2017

Acosta is trying to make this out to be something sinister, that Trump doesn’t want to tell Americans what he’s up to. He doesn’t understand that this is how adults run the government, he was used to playtime with Obama.

Typically a presidential prime time address comes with major policy announcement or marks pivotal moment for country. We didn't get that. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2017

Typically a "Journalist" is not a political hack or a propagandist for one or the other political party. You are both. — Lori 🇺🇸✡️🇮🇱 (@Lori_PoliSci) August 22, 2017

You missed the part where he made the major policy announcements.

1. Stay IN Afghanistan

2. No announcing strategy

3. Winning THEN home — Teal (@sirenidica) August 22, 2017

Acosta was too busy taking selfies and trying to come up with a clever tweet about how he’s a superhero for sticking it out in the press corps.

