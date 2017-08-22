Where were all of these concerns when Obama was president? It’s hard to take Acosta all that seriously when it seems fairly convenient for him to call out Trump while he ignored Obama’s blunder in Afghanistan for the last eight years.

NO. Why would you want to make it possible for the enemy to know how many we’re sending and when? You think it’s a coincidence that the Middle East is such a disaster after the Obama administration and their ‘transparency’?

Derp.

But MUH AMERICANS!

Acosta is trying to make this out to be something sinister, that Trump doesn’t want to tell Americans what he’s up to. He doesn’t understand that this is how adults run the government, he was used to playtime with Obama.

Bitch and moan.

Acosta was too busy taking selfies and trying to come up with a clever tweet about how he’s a superhero for sticking it out in the press corps.

Duh.

