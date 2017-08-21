It’s Twitter, Seth. People block one another every day … get over it.

Fire this motherfucker for many reasons, the least of which is that he blocked me. #FireGorka pic.twitter.com/Wvj8jYRiTL — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

And we get it, he thinks he’s being funny, but the amount of whining from his crowd is so staggering it’s hard not to wonder if he’s just a teensy bit serious.

aaaw Did the self important script monkey get his widdle feewings hurt. TFB Grow up, you aren't nearly as important as you think you are. — Lori 🇺🇸✡️🇮🇱 (@Lori_PoliSci) August 20, 2017

Would seem that way.

Whaa… poor Seth got blocked. Whaa… — Deplorable Pi-Right (@pirate0040) August 20, 2017

Someone get the guy a tissue, would ya’?

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy from the Twittersphere.

So mean, how dare he do that to the great Seth Rogan. I know, lets call him a Nazi and promote hatred towards him 👌 — AWeibs25 (@AWeibs25) August 20, 2017

Don’t give Seth any ideas.

Bahahaha! Triggered much? — KELLY U.S.A 👌🍀🕀 (@Scottishblood) August 20, 2017

Constantly it would seem.

