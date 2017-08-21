So?
Barron. Trump wore a red tshirt that said: "On your mark shark" with a picture of a shark. pic.twitter.com/ZbEXwFCFRy
— Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) August 21, 2017
C’mon people, just leave Barron alone.
We get it, he’s Trump’s son but seriously … did these people report about everything Obama’s daughters wore?
Cripes.
What's the point of your tweet?
— xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) August 21, 2017
This is what ‘journalism’ has turned into.
Are we supposed to mentally pause after his first name?
— moon ftw 🌒 (@deejitarian) August 21, 2017
Guess it’s news when the president’s son wears a t-shirt with a shark on it?
He’s a kid. He did not pick is circumstance nor did he pick his parents. Why don’t you leave him the fuck alone?
— DC Dude (@DCDude1776) August 21, 2017
That. ^
He's an 11 year old boy for crying out loud. Leave him alone.
— Janice 🏃♀️ (@jannyfayray) August 21, 2017
And this too.
I have six kids, this is totally age appropriate for an 11 year old. Your reporting it and suggesting it as news however is not. Grow up.
— Alean 🙋🏻📎 (@Alean4) August 21, 2017
Tara did say that she only tweeted about his shirt because she liked it:
Why do you say that? I thought the t-shirt was cute and funny. I liked it a lot
— Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) August 21, 2017
But let’s be honest, she just wanted to find something to tweet about in regard to Trump, even if that meant tweeting nonsense about Barron’s t-shirt.
— Zachary Stanelle (@ZStan99) August 21, 2017
Silly media.
Related:
DERP x 3: Stupid takes from WaPo, CNN and NYT about AntiFa prove media was dropped on its head