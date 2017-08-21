So?

C’mon people, just leave Barron alone.

We get it, he’s Trump’s son but seriously … did these people report about everything Obama’s daughters wore?

Cripes.

This is what ‘journalism’ has turned into.

Guess it’s news when the president’s son wears a t-shirt with a shark on it?

That. ^

And this too.

Tara did say that she only tweeted about his shirt because she liked it:

But let’s be honest, she just wanted to find something to tweet about in regard to Trump, even if that meant tweeting nonsense about Barron’s t-shirt.

Silly media.

