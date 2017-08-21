So?

Barron. Trump wore a red tshirt that said: "On your mark shark" with a picture of a shark. pic.twitter.com/ZbEXwFCFRy — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) August 21, 2017

C’mon people, just leave Barron alone.

We get it, he’s Trump’s son but seriously … did these people report about everything Obama’s daughters wore?

Cripes.

What's the point of your tweet? — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) August 21, 2017

This is what ‘journalism’ has turned into.

Are we supposed to mentally pause after his first name? — moon ftw 🌒 (@deejitarian) August 21, 2017

Guess it’s news when the president’s son wears a t-shirt with a shark on it?

He’s a kid. He did not pick is circumstance nor did he pick his parents. Why don’t you leave him the fuck alone? — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) August 21, 2017

That. ^

He's an 11 year old boy for crying out loud. Leave him alone. — Janice 🏃‍♀️ (@jannyfayray) August 21, 2017

And this too.

I have six kids, this is totally age appropriate for an 11 year old. Your reporting it and suggesting it as news however is not. Grow up. — Alean 🙋🏻📎 (@Alean4) August 21, 2017

Tara did say that she only tweeted about his shirt because she liked it:

Why do you say that? I thought the t-shirt was cute and funny. I liked it a lot — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) August 21, 2017

But let’s be honest, she just wanted to find something to tweet about in regard to Trump, even if that meant tweeting nonsense about Barron’s t-shirt.

Silly media.

