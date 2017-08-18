You KNEW we had to check in on the Sean Spicer (@sean_spicier) parody account’s reaction to the news of Steve Bannon leaving the White House.

And it was … interesting.

Let Steve Bannon be a lesson to all you aspiring WH Chief Strategists. Perform oral sex on yourself on your own time — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 18, 2017

D’oh!

Eeek!

Our eyes.

Thought it was right up my alley pic.twitter.com/mAnpalq2Zo — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 18, 2017

Shame on you Sean,,,not a Bannon fan by any stretch, Steve Bannon has his own agenda, but that was uncalled for… crude, even for you… — BuckShot (@Buckshot_88Fan) August 18, 2017

Crude even for a parody account? Hrm.

I'll take "Speechless" for $800. — Diane Metzger (@abby4nikky) August 18, 2017

Ok, so we sorta had the same reaction …

I actually thought you were the real Sean Spicer!!! Oops 😆😆😆 — Smart By Name (@tracey_smart) August 18, 2017

He (she?) is better than the real deal, just sayin’.

Real classy! — Dale I. Spiers (@cornbreadpapa) August 18, 2017

Let’s not pretend anyone has been all that concerned with being classy since 2012.

Oh, and speaking of classy he fooled another blue check.

"the comment was crude for someone once on the WH staff" … faulty premise. — George Morris (@GWMorris) August 18, 2017

Twitter and Spicey, don’t ever change!

