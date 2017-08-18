It’s funny because it’s true.

To be fair that could also be many people’s reaction on the Right as well.

This is going to be … interesting.

Bannon vs. Trump is going to be amazing. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2017

At the very least it will be entertaining.

Think Glenn Close vs. Michael Douglas in 'Fatal Attraction' with Ann Archer played by Mike Pence. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2017

And a little frightening.

Left: How Steve Bannon saw himself. Right: What he really was.#WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/KDufyHlekS — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 18, 2017

Alfred with the best Bannon analysis pic.twitter.com/xxBlY08038 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2017

Buckle up media (and the rest of us) – it’s gonna get bumpy.

