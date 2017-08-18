It’s funny because it’s true.
Media rn pic.twitter.com/lezZUoTKyh
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2017
To be fair that could also be many people’s reaction on the Right as well.
This is going to be … interesting.
Bannon vs. Trump is going to be amazing.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2017
At the very least it will be entertaining.
Think Glenn Close vs. Michael Douglas in 'Fatal Attraction' with Ann Archer played by Mike Pence.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2017
And a little frightening.
Left: How Steve Bannon saw himself.
Right: What he really was.#WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/KDufyHlekS
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 18, 2017
Alfred with the best Bannon analysis pic.twitter.com/xxBlY08038
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2017
Buckle up media (and the rest of us) – it’s gonna get bumpy.
