This morning, Romney made a statement calling for President Trump to apologize for his comments following the Charlottesville Rally.

Romney on Trump: "He should address the American people, acknowledge that he was wrong, apologize." https://t.co/eKytzGxehK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 18, 2017

And SHOCKER, Jim Acosta and others in the media are suddenly pretending they didn’t try and destroy Romney in 2012 because he ran against Obama.

Lol the media want to acknowledge Romney as a good man after making him out to be a monster for years https://t.co/eW2VuLqqGt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2017

You know after Acosta saw Romney’s statement he got all excited and couldn’t wait to share it. Of course though he had to know the pushback he’d receive would be BRUTAL:

America on Acosta: "He should address the American people, acknowledge he's not a real journalist, resign." — King👌Jimmy Leonidas (@WCSM1970) August 18, 2017

Ouch.

And true.

Mainstream media pattern: demonize the Republican candidate to defeat him; celebrate him years later as a great person to suit your purpose. — Julian Ramirez (@jrcd98) August 18, 2017

Well duh, that’s their whole M-O. Now that Romney is no longer a threat to their progressive agenda he’s A-OK in their book.

Romney was right on AcA & Russia & they in turned mocked him for it, but now they love him. Must be ok to like now that he wont be president — Creamy (@revcarth) August 18, 2017

Yup.

There’s a reason no one has ever accused the media of being sincere or having any integrity.

