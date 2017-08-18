This morning, Romney made a statement calling for President Trump to apologize for his comments following the Charlottesville Rally.

And SHOCKER, Jim Acosta and others in the media are suddenly pretending they didn’t try and destroy Romney in 2012 because he ran against Obama.

You know after Acosta saw Romney’s statement he got all excited and couldn’t wait to share it. Of course though he had to know the pushback he’d receive would be BRUTAL:

Ouch.

And true.

Well duh, that’s their whole M-O. Now that Romney is no longer a threat to their progressive agenda he’s A-OK in their book.

Yup.

There’s a reason no one has ever accused the media of being sincere or having any integrity.

