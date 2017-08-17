Are you kidding us?! And we thought Chris Cuomo was bad …
CNN: There Will Be Questions About Whether Barcelona Attack Was ‘Copycat’ of Charlottesville https://t.co/b3AIKenyFV
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 17, 2017
From the Free Beacon:
“There will be questions about copycats,” Blitzer said. “There will be questions if what happened in Barcelona was at all a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Even though there may be different characters, different political ambitions, they used the same killing device: a vehicle going at high speed into a group, a large group of pedestrians.”
FFS people.
Look how pathetic & near criminal in journalistic malfeasance this is? @CNN @wolfblitzer #Barcelona #Charlottesville https://t.co/Zrl5qzLUPS
— Alan J. Sanders (@AlanJSanders) August 17, 2017
Yeah, because the driver in Barcelona looks JUST LIKE a white supremacist. *eye roll*
INSANE
— William D. Dammer (@WDammer) August 17, 2017
Certifiable.
And the lunacy of CNN rocks on #fakenewsCNN
— Debby & Jarl O'Barr (@DebbyandJarl) August 17, 2017
They don’t even try and pretend they’re being honest or sincere anymore.
Of course because @CNN can't remember past 2days the car attacks in London Paris etc
— Jan L Eide (@jleeeide) August 17, 2017
Maybe they missed it but this has been a trend in European countries and the drivers have been … Amish. Duh.
Also FYI, ISIS claimed credit for Barcelona so NO IT’S NOT A COPYCAT, Wolf.
10. BREAKING: The Islamic State has claimed credit for the attack in Barcelona, via their Amaq News Agency: pic.twitter.com/fNE7gyOjhX
— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 17, 2017
Unbelievable.
