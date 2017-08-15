BAKE THE CAKE hate monger! Oh wait …

Is it just us or has politics become SUPER confusing in the past four-five years?

Seems this florist, Flowers For Dreams, won’t sell you flowers until you take a quiz … or a purity test as it were:

Brass balls?

More like a few loose screws.

It’s real.

Real crazy.

YOU’RE NOT GOOD ENOUGH TO GIVE US YOUR MONEY UNLESS YOU CONDEMN NAZIS.

M’kay then.

Odds are most Americans aren’t fond of Nazis, but for a shop to virtue signal in this manner … this editor would answer no just to trigger them. Then go buy flowers somewhere else.

Sure but still …

Hilarious and sad that we have gotten to this point in our society.

Burn.

Orwell would never stop throwing up if he saw 2017.

Fin.

