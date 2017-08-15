BAKE THE CAKE hate monger! Oh wait …

Is it just us or has politics become SUPER confusing in the past four-five years?

Seems this florist, Flowers For Dreams, won’t sell you flowers until you take a quiz … or a purity test as it were:

Welcome to Chicago, where even our flower shops have brass balls. pic.twitter.com/H9BKuhYBnl — Natalie xⓥx (@bakeanddestroy) August 14, 2017

Brass balls?

More like a few loose screws.

I had to see it to believe it pic.twitter.com/QJqZHsKpdq — Moose King (@IconDevco) August 14, 2017

It’s real.

Real crazy.

"Hi! I need flowers for a–"

"DO YOU LIKE NAZIS"

"Huh? Umm do you have purple petunias?"

"ARE YOU RACIST THO"

"No? Is this the flower shop?" https://t.co/RoHeamraF6 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 15, 2017

YOU’RE NOT GOOD ENOUGH TO GIVE US YOUR MONEY UNLESS YOU CONDEMN NAZIS.

M’kay then.

Odds are most Americans aren’t fond of Nazis, but for a shop to virtue signal in this manner … this editor would answer no just to trigger them. Then go buy flowers somewhere else.

I fully support the flower shop's right to not be forced to do business with anyone. — John Rambo (@JohnJ2427) August 15, 2017

Sure but still …

I do, too. Private biz. But come on, it's hilarious to think if you called that the convo might go like my tweet above. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 15, 2017

Hilarious and sad that we have gotten to this point in our society.

Maybe they should be run out of business and financially ruined for refusing to serve people who don't share their views. — BoonaticRex (@LunaticRex) August 15, 2017

Burn.

What Orwell couldn't have predicted is that we'd Crimestop our own Thoughtcrimes, with no need for the state to force us. — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) August 15, 2017

Orwell would never stop throwing up if he saw 2017.

"BAKE MY FUCKING CAKE!" "But this is a flower shop, sir." "BAKE ME A FUCKING FLOWER CAKE." — Schismosis ✖ (@Schismosis) August 15, 2017

Fin.

