Life wins.
Thank you Texas.
Thank you Governor Abbott.
#LifeWins! BREAKING: Texas permanently bans taxpayer funding of abortion https://t.co/YGW69rcC1j pic.twitter.com/hWAt94JwkL
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 15, 2017
From LifeSiteNews.com:
HB-214, which the House passed last week and the Senate approved Sunday, applies to “elective” abortions and specifically includes an exemption for cases of medical emergency to save the mother’s life.
“What we’re saying here is: If you want to buy this coverage, you can buy it,” Republican Rep. John Smithee said during the House debate. “This isn’t about who can get an abortion. It is about who is forced to pay for an abortion.”
BOOM.
Thank you, @GregAbbott_TX. Taxpayers don't need to support abortion through their insurance plans. https://t.co/e7TS6VJ6EU
— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 15, 2017
They said it perfectly, this is not about saying WHO can have an abortion, but who is forced to pay for them. And taxpayers shouldn’t be burdened with knowing their monies are going to infanticide.
God bless Texas.
Related:
EUGENICS: Patricia Heaton BLASTS CBS for report on Iceland eliminating Down syndrome via abortion