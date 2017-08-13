When a thread is just that badass and you don’t need to say much …

Posted from Ben Shapiro, with only a few comments:

The so-called alt-right is an evil movement having nothing to do with – and actively opposing – Constitutional conservatism. (1) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

They've done an excellent job, with the media's ignorant help, of portraying themselves as large and powerful (2) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

Media LOVES to write about them because they’re good for clicks and taps.

And broadening their definition to include anyone who is anti-establishment or just likes memes. That's not what they are. (3) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

Let’s not pretend the media actually care about who the alt-right really is and what they actually believe.

The alt-right has a very definite philosophy, articulated by people like Spencer, Taylor, and Vox Day (4) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

Specific even.

And excused and popularized by people like Milo YIannopoulos. They were successful online in convincing key figures that they were (5) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

An important constituency. Immoral politicians and advisors then made the conscious decision not to carve them off. (6) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

Yes, that includes Trump and Bannon. (7) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

Yes. It does.

Three elements assure their continued growth: pandering politicians and media figures catering to or ignoring them; (8) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

Left-wingers labeling all right-wingers alt-right and therefore leading innocent people to believe that alt-right Judy means right; (9) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

Lefties lumping all people on the right into the alt-right hate movement only hurts possible friends across the aisle.

And left-wing violent groups like Antifa that drive fools into the belief that anyone who fights Antifa is necessarily an ally. (10) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

Boom.

We're watching a tiny microcosm replay of brownshirts vs. reds in Weimar Germany. They're even carrying the same flags. (11) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

And leadership in media and especially the White House must actively and thunderously condemn the evil we're watching metastasize. (END) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017

‘Nuff said.

