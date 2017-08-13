When a thread is just that badass and you don’t need to say much …
Posted from Ben Shapiro, with only a few comments:
The so-called alt-right is an evil movement having nothing to do with – and actively opposing – Constitutional conservatism. (1)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
They've done an excellent job, with the media's ignorant help, of portraying themselves as large and powerful (2)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
Media LOVES to write about them because they’re good for clicks and taps.
And broadening their definition to include anyone who is anti-establishment or just likes memes. That's not what they are. (3)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
Let’s not pretend the media actually care about who the alt-right really is and what they actually believe.
The alt-right has a very definite philosophy, articulated by people like Spencer, Taylor, and Vox Day (4)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
Specific even.
And excused and popularized by people like Milo YIannopoulos. They were successful online in convincing key figures that they were (5)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
An important constituency. Immoral politicians and advisors then made the conscious decision not to carve them off. (6)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
Yes, that includes Trump and Bannon. (7)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
Yes. It does.
Three elements assure their continued growth: pandering politicians and media figures catering to or ignoring them; (8)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
Left-wingers labeling all right-wingers alt-right and therefore leading innocent people to believe that alt-right Judy means right; (9)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
Lefties lumping all people on the right into the alt-right hate movement only hurts possible friends across the aisle.
And left-wing violent groups like Antifa that drive fools into the belief that anyone who fights Antifa is necessarily an ally. (10)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
Boom.
We're watching a tiny microcosm replay of brownshirts vs. reds in Weimar Germany. They're even carrying the same flags. (11)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
And leadership in media and especially the White House must actively and thunderously condemn the evil we're watching metastasize. (END)
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2017
‘Nuff said.
Related:
That escalated QUICKLY! Lefties RAGE at Lady Gaga for starting #ThisIsNotUs tag after #Charlottesville