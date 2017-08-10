Douchebag alert, although we’re not sure if the dbags are the idiots with the baseball bats or the The Washington Post for glamorizing them.

Look how tough they are, with their pretty sunglasses and bandana.

Wonder if the one guy’s hair ‘swishes’ in the air when he walks?

We have another word for people like these folks … we call them THUGS.

But their anarchist community made a fiery entrance into the Trump presidency on Jan. 20, when they organized thousands of people to protest his inauguration by blocking security checkpoints and marching in the streets. Hundreds of them, clad in black clothes and masks, rioted through the downtown. They used wooden poles and pieces of concrete to break storefronts and smash newspaper boxes, according to an indictment in D.C. Superior Court. More than 200 people were arrested and six police officers were injured. City officials tally the damage from the rioting at about $100,000.

Fascists?

Imagine how the media would have reported Conservatives for causing damage to cities under Obama; they sure as shiznit wouldn’t have glamorized them. We can see the headline now, “REDNECK RACISTS FROM HELL TERRORIZE CITY OVER OBAMA”.

We’re not EVEN exaggerating.

In other words – snowflakes pretending to be revolutionaries! — dbw1776 (@dbw1776) August 10, 2017

Remember when the Founding Fathers wore hip sunglasses and broke windows to protest King George? Good times.

Yep. Fascists are in style. And their survival mechanisms are cognitive dissonance and projection. — Richie McNabb (@RM4Liberty) August 10, 2017

they are only anarchists to the existing system. They would happily impose their ideology on the rest of us through force. They are fascist — Dizzysaurus Rex🐊 (@stylistdizzy) August 10, 2017

These same people would spill their Starbucks running away in their Crocs if the other ‘side’ decided to fight back.

*eye roll*

And WaPo is giving them a platform.

