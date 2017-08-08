These people just can’t leave anything well enough alone, can they?

Ok Joe, lecture us all about smartphones and how they’re bad for our kids and stuff:

Our smartphone culture impacts young men in the most profound way. It is often younger women who suffer the most. https://t.co/cagBUD9rUE — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2017

Young men in the 1940s liberated Europe from Nazism and the Pacific from the Japanese Empire. Today, too many stay home playing video games. https://t.co/e7FTe0O20P — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2017

Yeah! Let’s blame video games!

GET OFF HIS LAWN!

Remember the good ol’ days when reporters actually reported the news on location …

Middle aged reporters in the 1940's reported from London rooftops and Pacific beaches. Today, too many stay in studio w/ their fianceés. https://t.co/V0KuKjjubR — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 7, 2017

Oof.

And truth. It’s rare that we see someone like Joe or Mika reporting anywhere other than their fancy schmancy studio.

The sad thing is the Atlantic article on kids and smartphones is really worth a read and thoughtful discussion. /2 https://t.co/06BWGAnVhO — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 7, 2017

Instead, @JoeNBC decided to go all "Get off my lawn!" at Millennials and compare them to the Greatest Generation. /3 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 7, 2017

It was the easiest, laziest way to address the issue while shaming young’ns for being on their phones too much.

Burn.

