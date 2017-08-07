Because THAT’S not racist.

WATCH:

No All-Black party ‘at this point.’

K.

And still not voting their influence? Did we not just spend eight years with a black man as president?

Maxine Waters Won’t Rule Out All-Black Party [VIDEO] https://t.co/SGNij1gga0 pic.twitter.com/riAU46HZiD — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2017

You know James Brown just rolled his eyes … OK SETTLE DOWN, it’s the only James Brown joke we’ve made in reference to Maxine Waters in a long, long time.

And it felt GOOD.

Not sure we see the benefit here that Maxine does; black Americans account for roughly 13% of the population. She would greatly diminish their ability to make policy change if she segregated them into one political party.

This would be simultaneously horrible for the country and amazing for the Republican party. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) August 7, 2017

It would absolutely decimate the Democratic Party.

Hrm, on second thought Aunty Maxine, go for it.

So it would be separate from the Democrats, but equal? I feel like there's a term for that. — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) August 7, 2017

Shh … you’ll confuse her.

That would be racist — Cjg1958 (@Cjg111958) August 7, 2017

Racists gonna racist?

