Because THAT’S not racist.

WATCH:

No All-Black party ‘at this point.’

K.

And still not voting their influence? Did we not just spend eight years with a black man as president?

You know James Brown just rolled his eyes … OK SETTLE DOWN, it’s the only James Brown joke we’ve made in reference to Maxine Waters in a long, long time.

And it felt GOOD.

Not sure we see the benefit here that Maxine does; black Americans account for roughly 13% of the population. She would greatly diminish their ability to make policy change if she segregated them into one political party.

It would absolutely decimate the Democratic Party.

Hrm, on second thought Aunty Maxine, go for it.

Shh … you’ll confuse her.

Racists gonna racist?

