You’d think by NOW these people would know that not only is @sean_spicier NOT Sean Spicer, but that Spicer isn’t even the Press Secretary anymore.

Happy Birthday to the only President in history not to achieve at least 3% growth #ObamaDay — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

It takes so little …

Walk softly and carry a selfie stick #ObamaDay — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

Then again it is the Obama horde we’re talking about.

Man, they get one silly talking point and they really stick to it, eh?

You misspelled "fact", badly pic.twitter.com/927nRQG554 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

Wow, the Left is super eloquent and stuff.

My white privilege causes jobs to just fall in my lap. Doesn't yours? pic.twitter.com/gAyBjrsmc8 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

They still think he’s Spicer.

Holy Hell.

The mental health issue is way worse than we thought pic.twitter.com/TWkxZCKPkd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

Cray is gonna cray.

Tell me about it. That guy couldn't do anything right pic.twitter.com/AaoY4P0LS7 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

Sometimes they seriously make it too easy.

Georgetown Law churning out America's best pic.twitter.com/0wZVYsyvtH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

College educated.

High school English teachers keep getting meaner pic.twitter.com/TviY8GiZLU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

Too bad said English teacher couldn’t take a moment to look for that blue check.

A plethora of stupidity! pic.twitter.com/k5K7ZaX18u — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

Could it be that once again you are angry about something else and looking to take it out on Jeffe?

Heh.

Has there been another add-on to the Constitution nobody told me about? pic.twitter.com/e2iqbipKzG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

That 26th amendment, duh.

I know something else that's about to disappear pic.twitter.com/21XJ4uuoFO — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

Dude, put a shirt on.

Bet that stings a little bit pic.twitter.com/SWex5rZror — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

So clueless.

Spicier the Grouch pic.twitter.com/qgwEy0vKoI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

What the Hell is a garbage monster?

No puppet. You're the puppet pic.twitter.com/krk6EEurpV — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 4, 2017

Oh sad puppet.

You think I should've used reach instead of achieve? pic.twitter.com/yDWZjc2RgM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 6, 2017

Duh.

Finished 16th in a 3rd grade spelling bee pic.twitter.com/kp3WrLVImn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 6, 2017

This NEVER gets old.

Related:

SO BackASSwards: WOMEN nuke SJWs shrieking ‘off with his head’ over Google ‘anti-diversity’ memo