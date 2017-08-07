HuffPost seems to think Conservatives are taking over Google.

Huh. Ya’ don’t say. For realz?

Anyone else have visions of Conservative ninjas rushing Google headquarters in Silicon Valley carrying their Gadsden flags and pocket Constitutions?

HuffPost ALMOST makes WaPo look legit.

Scary, right?

>One tiny note circulating around

>"THE CONSERVATIVE TAKEOVER" — low energy anna (@ANNVYSHINSKY) August 7, 2017

One memo that pointed out the reality of women versus men, and it’s “ZOMG THE CONSERVATIVES ARE TAKING OVER!!!!”

Who knew we were so powerful?

♬ One of these things is not like the other one ♫

♬ One of these things just doesn't belong… ♫ pic.twitter.com/5GelDcMBAO — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) August 7, 2017

Yeah, Cenk is a total Conservative.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Ya’ know, at this rate we’re surprised more people aren’t day drinking.

Suddenly keeping discussion open is conservative, this is how far the left has swung. — HereToCounterCulture (@Orwellian_Stage) August 7, 2017

Progressives are quickly turning into fascists so they can protect us all from the things they deem too mean, racist, sexist or bigoted.

Cue the brown shirts.

If you're far enough to the left, everything looks conservative. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 7, 2017

Dude, that’s the majority of progressives these days.

No wonder they think one dissenting view means Conservatives are taking over.

Related:

SO BackASSwards: WOMEN nuke SJWs shrieking ‘off with his head’ over Google ‘anti-diversity’ memo

A PLETHORA of stupid! Sean Spicer parody SUPER-DUPER-triggers Lefties with #ObamaDay tweets