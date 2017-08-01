When you’re on Twitter, you see a lot of stupid stuff. It’s probably one of the reasons crazy people like this editor keep going back for more because if nothing else, it’s always entertaining.
Like this headline from HuffPost …
It's the Mormons' fault! pic.twitter.com/JyQ2Fv0rzY
— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) August 1, 2017
BLAME THE MORMONS.
Dude, it’s always the Mormon’s fault.
From the HuffPost:
Flake is a Mormon (a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). Mormons have largely voted Republican since the 1970s. Typically, they vote for the Republican presidential candidate at a rate of roughly 75 percent — and that rate spiked to 85 percent when Mitt Romney ran for president in 2012. (Romney’s a Mormon too.)
But Mormons didn’t like Trump in 2016. Romney spoke out forcefully against Trump’s candidacy in March. Evan McMullin (also Mormon) launched an anti-Trump third-party bid for the presidency. The New Yorker credited Mormons for saving the Never Trump movement. And some polls showed Trump might lose Utah (the most Mormon-heavy state) — which hasn’t been purple since 1968.
So they’re blaming Mormons for Trump.
K.
Well, lest we forget who started this, McKay
— Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) August 1, 2017
Pointing fingers now.
"The Mormon Who Could've Saved Us"
— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) August 1, 2017
I mean, you *did* singlehandedly convince Trump to run, McKay
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 1, 2017
Lol they just changed it. pic.twitter.com/PoAaRBCCxr
— Jeff Stevenson (@JeffStevenson01) August 1, 2017
So it looks like they do have SOME shame … they decided to blame a certain Mormon, not all Mormons.
Alrighty then.
