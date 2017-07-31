Wonder if the Ben Shapiro/ Cenk Uygur debate broke open a space time continuum? Because it was pretty EPIC. Just sayin’.

I am really proud of my friend @benshapiro for his decisive debate victory tonight — and his vindication of cnservative principles #Awesome. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) July 31, 2017

And we may be a little biased but in our humble opinion, Ben killed it.

Take a look for yourselves:

In fact he did such a great job the rumor is that Russia may have been involved …

Just heard that @benshapiro may have colluded w/Russia to rig the debate against @cenkuygur last night. May need to call a special counsel. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) July 31, 2017

Isn’t that how this works?

So @benshapiro destroys @cenkuygur in a debate about healthcare. Must see. Both these men are genius's. watch here https://t.co/qtVCia44mk — Hazem Farraj (@Hazem_F) July 31, 2017

Would appear the consensus is that Ben ‘destroyed’ Cenk, so maybe we’re not all that biased after all?

Finally got to watch The Debate. Excellent job, @benshapiro! The future of conservatism is in good hands and I'm glad to be part of the team — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) July 31, 2017

No no, we’re biased.

But that doesn’t mean that Ben didn’t kick ass.

Great debate by @benshapiro, although I thought the moderator was a little too hands-off, tbh. pic.twitter.com/l3odZIevpX — Hello, Friend (@MattsIdeaShop) July 31, 2017

The best!

And of course, Ben couldn’t be more humble and gracious:

Thanks to @cenkuygur and @Politicon for a terrific discussion! We could use far more discussions like it for the future of the country. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 31, 2017

