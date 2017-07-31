Wonder if the Ben Shapiro/ Cenk Uygur debate broke open a space time continuum? Because it was pretty EPIC. Just sayin’.

And we may be a little biased but in our humble opinion, Ben killed it.

Take a look for yourselves:

In fact he did such a great job the rumor is that Russia may have been involved …

Isn’t that how this works?

Would appear the consensus is that Ben ‘destroyed’ Cenk, so maybe we’re not all that biased after all?

No no, we’re biased.

But that doesn’t mean that Ben didn’t kick ass.

The best!

And of course, Ben couldn’t be more humble and gracious:

