Does anyone take Jill Stein seriously anymore? Did they ever? Asking for a friend.

WATCH: @DrJillStein: North Korea has been demonized by US, forced to attain Nukes. Russian interference based on circumstantial evidence pic.twitter.com/S3BMtodjuf — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

So Jill thinks the US demonized North Korea and then forced them to attain nukes.

They just killed an American by forcing him into a coma and @DrJillStein is complaininng about demonizing N. Korea. https://t.co/qq76zm2PQo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2017

Seems legit.

*not really*

And people actually gave this woman money to make sure there was no voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Oh the stupid burns.

We try to warn you how crazy they are, but you didn't believe. America is always at fault, even with NK. smh. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 31, 2017

They no listen.

Guess we’re also at fault for Kim having his uncle killed by a bunch of rabid dogs, right?

Can someone explain to me why she is still getting airtime¿? — b.m. (@itsmebeccax) July 31, 2017

Because people like to watch lunatics on TV.

She also thinks historians have been a bit harsh in their assessment of Hitler and Stalin. — John Bielski (@JohnRBielski) July 31, 2017

Man we HOPE he’s joking.

Ok, he’s joking.

But this guy? Not so sure …

Remember when Jill stein hung out with Putin and then took a bunch of money to 'recount' election but just pocketed the money? — Spencer (@Thesixler) July 31, 2017

How much did she pocket again? Hundreds of thousands?

Jill Stein, the Michele Bachmann of progressive politics. — (((WestParkGuy))) (@WestParkGuy) July 31, 2017

Not unfair.

I don't believe she's a real doctor — Dr. Saucy (@SaucyMcKay) July 31, 2017

What is she a doctor of exactly? Doctor of BS?

