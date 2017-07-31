Does anyone take Jill Stein seriously anymore? Did they ever? Asking for a friend.

So Jill thinks the US demonized North Korea and then forced them to attain nukes.

Seems legit.

*not really*

And people actually gave this woman money to make sure there was no voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Oh the stupid burns.

They no listen.

Guess we’re also at fault for Kim having his uncle killed by a bunch of rabid dogs, right?

Because people like to watch lunatics on TV.

Man we HOPE he’s joking.

Ok, he’s joking.

But this guy? Not so sure …

How much did she pocket again? Hundreds of thousands?

Not unfair.

What is she a doctor of exactly? Doctor of BS?

