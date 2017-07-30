Susan Collins MIGHT want to delete this tweet since she just deliberately voted to ignore these same constituents who she claimed were suffering under Obamacare in 2013.

Sen. Collins shares stories from Mainers who fear losing their doctors and are seeing costs soar due to #ObamaCare http://t.co/yUOxRi4hmL — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) November 14, 2013

Gosh Susan, this seems fairly damning. Why wouldn’t you vote to repeal a law that was so badly harming people in your state?

Like other Republicans, Susan was more than happy to campaign on the promise that she would repeal Obamacare. And like a few other Republicans, she seems more than happy to break that promise, because the moment they had the ability to actually repeal it, she voted no.

While knowing so many are suffering? Shameful.

Editor’s note: Typically we include reactions to tweets in these articles, but not many people seemed to be paying attention to Susan’s tweets in 2013. Bet they are paying attention NOW.

