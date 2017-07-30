If Webster decides to use images to define words someday, Chelsea Clinton’s face will be right next to the words ‘white’ and ‘privilege’. Seriously, if there is such a thing as white privilege, Hillary’s daughter has lots and lots and lots of it.

Painful & powerful. Thank you Crystal for sharing. White parents need to talk about racism & hate with our children throughout their lives. https://t.co/INyy9UeX4H — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 28, 2017

Sure Chelsea, white people love being lectured by other white people about racism. That seems totally legit and meaningful. *eye roll*

I'm white but I never talk of color in my home,my kids don't see differences, they see friends. It's quite beautiful, I wish others did same — TNC (@tamaracamms) July 28, 2017

When will the Left figure out that racism is learned? It is not inherent to any one race and to pretend white kids need to be taught not to hate others based on skin color is just ugly.

Shame on you, Chelsea.

Stop tweeting — Lena (@moream28) July 30, 2017

But then who would we make fun of?

So only white people are racist???? NOT — 🌸 Joyce 🌸 (@TooTeedUp) July 30, 2017

ALL parents, you mean. — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) July 30, 2017

That would make for a more meaningful tweet, true.

Hard work and smart decisions?! How racist.

Just what we need. Another silver spoon elite condescending to the peasants. Yay — one lucky guy (@Oneluckydude1) July 30, 2017

Yeah, this didn’t go so well for Chelsea.

Does that mean you'll have your baby's "Nanny" have the talk with him/her for you? — Deplorable Dutt-BB (@onlydutt) July 30, 2017

Oof.

EVERY parent should teach their children not to hate someone for their skin color. — Elka D. Wyatt (@ElkaWyatt) July 29, 2017

THAT’S what it really boils down to.

And Chelsea should know better.

Related:

‘You normalized a BIGOT!’ Ann Coulter hilariously triggers SJW-ville by posing for selfie with Sally Kohn