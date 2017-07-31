Last night, during ‘Game of Thrones,’ HBO advertised a show called ‘Confederate,’ which follows the fictional idea that the South won the Civil War and slavery still exists in modern day.

Several people FREAKED OUT and took to Twitter to pretend this was somehow some giant racist plot, starting a tag called #NoConfederate.

We present this epic tweetstorm from movie and comic book writer Geoff Thorne on the upcoming show and thought police (it is LONG but worth your time, we promise):

Listen. People. You can't let yourselves turn into thought police. A lot of folks have tried over the years to excise HULKBERRY FINN (1) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

from libraries and schools, even got so far as to create adaptations without the world Nigger in it. Yes. Nigger. I said it. i wrote it. (2) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

Nigger. These people are, at best, misguided. They think the word Nigger has enough corruptive value to undercut the message of the book.(3) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

He’s spot on.

Keep reading.

Those people are wrong. At WORST they are fools and the dangerous, book burning sort of fool at that. Huckleberry Finn is and will (4) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

likely remain one of if not THE greatest treatise AGAINST slavery and racial discrimination every written by a human being. But we (5) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

wouldn't have that book now, not even to debate its merits, if people had access to twitter at the time of Twain's writing and someone (6) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

SJWs would have thrown epic temper tantrums and shut Twain down. Absolutely.

had announced the book and its themes at the time. A segment of society would have destroyed its ability to be published and distributed (7) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

THAT segment would have been the racists, the ex-confedrates & worshippers of Jim Crow whose politics even now are a cancer in our Union.(8) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

The purpose of our system is not to ensure that the ideas we LIKE are promoted and enshrined but that those we HATE, even the most (9) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

loathsome are protected. The notion that an IDEA, in itself can hurt or harm anyone is specious, cancerous & anti-American. (10) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

So much BOOMAGE.

If we're about ANYTHING (and lately I'm not sure we are) it is that freedom, real freedom begins in the mind, in the ability of ANYONE (11) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

to think or say or create anything, I mean ANYTHING, that comes to them, so long as that thing does no physical harm. Art physicalizes (12) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

but simply to be allowed to express themselves, simply for the right to be SEEN as they wish to be seen. Fascism is the enemy of that (14) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

freedom and it is NOT the Right who ha sole ownership of the Fascist impulse. Far from it. Any one who believes their cause simply to be(15) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

RIGHT, ABSOLUTELY PERFECTLY RIGHT, is millimeters away from becoming a fascist. It's that close and that easy. If we are to be right (16) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

that is morally upstanding, occupying the ethical high ground, we must be consistent in our expression of the principles of freedom. (17) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

Freedom of Expression requires that the expression be MADE. Once it's out there, that same freedom to express allows us to decry, deride(18) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

and in any legal we like undercut a notion or expression we don't like. I HATED the entire concept and execution of GODS OF EGYPT, GIRLS(19) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

and a host of other artistic creations (many of which are loved by millions, btw) but at no time did it EVER cross my mind that the (20) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

people who made them should not be ALLOWED to do so. Should not be ALLOWED to think or express the things they wished. (21) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

Keyword here is ALLOWED. SJWs think they have the right to tell people what should and shouldn’t be allowed.

And that’s fascism.

Not because I'm an artist myself & I'm terrified of the current trend of squadding up to attack a given creator (I am, and I'm not) but (22) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

because I'm an AMERICAN. I hold certain truths to be self-evident. One is that we get to say what we want, when we want, (23) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

Ok, we may be crying just a little bit at this point … dude is so SPOT ON.

in any way we want to whoever we damned well please. And when ANYONE doesn't like that, we point them to the door. (24) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

I don't know if Confederate will be any good. Nor do I give a damn. I'll give them the same chance I give most artwork– ONE SHOT. (25) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

How novel.

We don't know what they'll do. We don't know what they plan. We don't know what position the show will take. But, EVEN IF WE DID (26) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

even if the creators laid out in detail every aspect of the series they're about to make, it would still be their right to make it (27) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 30, 2017

as THEY and not WE, see fit. If you don't understand that basic fact. If you don't want to take a bullet to support that fact, I submit (28) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 31, 2017

you are not living in the right country. Get in your Wayback Machine and travel to 1950s America or 1930s Germany. Those are your people(29) — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 31, 2017

Not us. We don't need that here and certainly not now. Thought Cops are Anti-American in every single way. Left or Right. Stop it./Rant Ends — Game of Thornes (@GeoffThorne) July 31, 2017

So. Damn. EPIC.

