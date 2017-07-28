It is with a heavy heart and eyes filled with tears that this editor writes this article … baby Charlie Gard has passed away, weeks shy of his first birthday.

This sweet boy was changing the way people think about life and health care before he ever had the chance to leave the hospital.

Parents of baby Charlie Gard, who fought a legal battle over his treatment, say their 'beautiful boy' has died. https://t.co/djlZZoZNlf — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 28, 2017

Heart. Broken.

From TownHall:

Charlie spent the majority of his life in Great Ormond Street Hospital after being diagnosed with an extraordinarily rare disease called mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. This disease robbed Charlie of his ability to move and breathe, and he was dependent on a ventilator. His parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, raised over a million dollars to move him to the United States for an experimental treatment, but were not permitted to do so following a ruling by a human rights course that this was not in his best interest. A fierce debate on parental rights and medical care options soon followed, with figures as diverse as Pope Francis and President Donald Trump issuing statements of support for the Gard family.

RIP, baby, Prayers for peace for his warrior parents. https://t.co/UM1EUmZjty — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) July 28, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with this family. RIP sweet Charlie. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/XFdSifwRYP — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 28, 2017

Per The Daily Mail:

Eleven-month-old Charlie Gard, whose short life captured the hearts of the world, has died after suffering from a rare genetic condition which has seen him in hospital for the majority of his short life. Charlie’s parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, fought a lengthy and emotional legal battle to take their severely ill baby son to the US for treatment, which was denied by judges. Charlie’s mother, Connie, said: ‘Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie.’

Rest In Peace #CharlieGard — Diddley Squät (@Diddley_Squat) July 28, 2017

RIP sweet boy.