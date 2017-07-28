Chelsea seems to forget she’s a Clinton.
She also seems to forget she’s a Democrat, and we all know Democrats don’t really understand how bills become laws … but we digress.
Just in case helpful @GOP, here's @Scholastic on How a Bill Becomes a Law:
#1 step Draft a Bill (voting comes later) pic.twitter.com/sdzJpWTcNz
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 27, 2017
Gosh, Chelsea musta missed how they passed and mismanaged Obamacare seven years ago:
Obamacare was passed illegally…did that matter at the time? Of course not. Clintons are such frauds.
— TroothBooth (@TroothBooth) July 27, 2017
It’s a tax. No wait, it’s a penalty. No no .. it’s a tax.
Well, we’re just going to enforce PART of this law.
Oh yeah, and if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.
Democrats. *smh*
Do you have the @Scholastic one about to erase email and lose the presidency? It's worth watching.
— FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) July 27, 2017
Seems her mom knows all about losing elections … not to mention the 1000+ Democrats who lost their elected capacities under Obama.
…and here's how someone becomes President: pic.twitter.com/MytgNJZep3
— The Intolerables (@intolerableleft) July 27, 2017
Whoa, that’s a lot of red.
If only there was a cartoon her mom could have watched about not deleting ten’s of thousands of emails and calling half the country deplorables.
Maybe Chelsea should focus on educating her mom FIRST.
Related:
Civics SUPER-FAIL: Sally Kohn’s definition of ‘normal government’ causes facepalms GALORE