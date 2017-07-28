Chelsea seems to forget she’s a Clinton.

She also seems to forget she’s a Democrat, and we all know Democrats don’t really understand how bills become laws … but we digress.

Just in case helpful @GOP, here's @Scholastic on How a Bill Becomes a Law:

#1 step Draft a Bill (voting comes later) pic.twitter.com/sdzJpWTcNz — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 27, 2017

Gosh, Chelsea musta missed how they passed and mismanaged Obamacare seven years ago:

Obamacare was passed illegally…did that matter at the time? Of course not. Clintons are such frauds. — TroothBooth (@TroothBooth) July 27, 2017

It’s a tax. No wait, it’s a penalty. No no .. it’s a tax.

Well, we’re just going to enforce PART of this law.

Oh yeah, and if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.

Democrats. *smh*

Do you have the @Scholastic one about to erase email and lose the presidency? It's worth watching. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) July 27, 2017

Seems her mom knows all about losing elections … not to mention the 1000+ Democrats who lost their elected capacities under Obama.

…and here's how someone becomes President: pic.twitter.com/MytgNJZep3 — The Intolerables (@intolerableleft) July 27, 2017

Whoa, that’s a lot of red.

If only there was a cartoon her mom could have watched about not deleting ten’s of thousands of emails and calling half the country deplorables.

Maybe Chelsea should focus on educating her mom FIRST.

